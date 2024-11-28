Premiere on Friday
At the Advent singing: Angel beguiles with harp sounds
The Salzburg Advent Singing in the Grosses Festspielhaus is a "young, fresh production" with a hint of eroticism in the air. Elisabeth Eder from Großarl will enchant you with her harp sounds.
Elisabeth Eder herself is something like the good spirit of the production "Faith, Hope, Love!". When she floats across the narrow stage in her white dress made from an altar cloth that is more than a hundred years old, making music and singing, the effect is magical. This year, the harpist from Grossarl has even designed and built her own instrument: she will be playing a Celtic lap harp for the first time. "The harp is described as a mythological instrument of angels and gods. It also appears in the Bible. King David plays the harp. Evil spirits are thus appeased." It is an enhancement for her role. Eder: "The angel is very approachable this year."
Lighter costumes in a new production
The motto of this year's Advent Singing: "There is also a touch of eroticism in the air," says General Director Hans Köhl. The costumes are also "looser and more lively", as master tailor Brigitte Schiebler emphasizes. Maria's ankles are even allowed to peek out because her dress is no longer floor-length. She also shows her shoulders. "At first, a love is shown that is very light-hearted," says Eva Schinwald, as Maria is once again at the side of Bernhard Teufl (Joseph).
Tickets are still available
Ticket sales are going well: "We are at around 90 percent capacity," says Stefan Sperr. The premiere is tomorrow, Friday (29th), in the Großes Festspielhaus.
