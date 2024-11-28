At the Advent singing: Angel beguiles with harp sounds

Elisabeth Eder herself is something like the good spirit of the production "Faith, Hope, Love!". When she floats across the narrow stage in her white dress made from an altar cloth that is more than a hundred years old, making music and singing, the effect is magical. This year, the harpist from Grossarl has even designed and built her own instrument: she will be playing a Celtic lap harp for the first time. "The harp is described as a mythological instrument of angels and gods. It also appears in the Bible. King David plays the harp. Evil spirits are thus appeased." It is an enhancement for her role. Eder: "The angel is very approachable this year."