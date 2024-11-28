Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Premiere on Friday

At the Advent singing: Angel beguiles with harp sounds

Nachrichten
28.11.2024 17:30

The Salzburg Advent Singing in the Grosses Festspielhaus is a "young, fresh production" with a hint of eroticism in the air. Elisabeth Eder from Großarl will enchant you with her harp sounds. 

0 Kommentare

Elisabeth Eder herself is something like the good spirit of the production "Faith, Hope, Love!". When she floats across the narrow stage in her white dress made from an altar cloth that is more than a hundred years old, making music and singing, the effect is magical. This year, the harpist from Grossarl has even designed and built her own instrument: she will be playing a Celtic lap harp for the first time. "The harp is described as a mythological instrument of angels and gods. It also appears in the Bible. King David plays the harp. Evil spirits are thus appeased." It is an enhancement for her role. Eder: "The angel is very approachable this year."

It can also be off-the-shoulder: Eva Schinwald (Mary) and Bernhard Teufl (Joseph) (Bild: Franz Neumayr)
It can also be off-the-shoulder: Eva Schinwald (Mary) and Bernhard Teufl (Joseph)
(Bild: Franz Neumayr)

Lighter costumes in a new production
The motto of this year's Advent Singing: "There is also a touch of eroticism in the air," says General Director Hans Köhl. The costumes are also "looser and more lively", as master tailor Brigitte Schiebler emphasizes. Maria's ankles are even allowed to peek out because her dress is no longer floor-length. She also shows her shoulders. "At first, a love is shown that is very light-hearted," says Eva Schinwald, as Maria is once again at the side of Bernhard Teufl (Joseph).

Tickets are still available
Ticket sales are going well: "We are at around 90 percent capacity," says Stefan Sperr. The premiere is tomorrow, Friday (29th), in the Großes Festspielhaus.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sabine Salzmann
Sabine Salzmann
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf