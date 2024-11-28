Too much overtime
“Work-life balance is impossible in the police force”
Too few officers, too much overtime - according to the concerns of SPÖ mayors, the work system and salary scheme of the police force is outdated and needs to be renegotiated.
A robbery at a tobacconist's in Gols, a break-in via the roof of the water supply association and a brazen coup in which the perpetrators broke into a residence in Parndorf via the toilet window while the residents were at an event - several of these criminal cases have caused a stir in the district of Neusiedl am See in a short space of time, including illegal migration.
The concern is growing
"The population's sense of security is suffering as a result. The police need to show more presence, but there are not enough officers actually available," complains SPÖ member Roman Kainrath, a member of the police committee. The personnel problem runs like a red thread through the entire federal territory.
According to Kainrath, 200 officers are missing in Burgenland: "A good work-life balance is unthinkable." In order to maintain operations, more than 212,000 hours of overtime have to be worked - this means that every police officer has to work the equivalent of almost one extra month per year - and the trend is rising!"These figures are based on a parliamentary inquiry," explains Maximilian Köllner, SPÖ National Councillor and Mayor of Illmitz.
Executive counteracts this
Both applications and admissions to the police service have almost doubled this year compared to 2023, the provincial police directorate announced in November. Almost 100 police officers will be recruited in 2025. "Thanks to a strong workforce, retirement is not an issue," it says.
"The police are doing a great job, but the tasks are increasing. In addition, many officers are currently retiring," says Kilian Brandstätter, SPÖ mayor in Gols. He, Köllner and Kainrath consider the system from the 1980s to be outdated: "It's time for all those responsible to sit down at a table, talk honestly about the issue of security and find a modern concept."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.