After love break-up: Icardi dates divorce lawyer
Following the renewed break-up between Mauro Icardi and his agent Wanda Nara, the Galatasaray professional may have already found someone new: his divorce lawyer.
Just a few days ago, Icardi made headlines when he shared videos of his ex on Instagram. "Even if my lawyers advise me not to, I have to say it publicly to defend myself against all the accusations: she (Wanda, ed.) spent two hours in my house harassing me. What would you call that?", wrote the Argentinian striker in response to photos and videos showing the 37-year-old.
Speaking of lawyers: according to the Italian newspaper "Corriere della Sera", Icardi is said to be dating the divorce lawyer who is advising him in his legal dispute with Wanda. In addition to a law firm in Colombia, the lawyer has her own TV court show called "Inocentes & Culpables".
Icardi? "An attractive man"
When asked about the rumors, Burgos recently said: "Icardi is an attractive man, very cultured, a gentleman", but then denied: "When I work, I focus on who my clients are, I don't look at the other side, from a different perspective. I always work with men. I'm a single woman, I'm not looking at anyone at the moment."
Whether the lawyer is speaking the truth or simply trying to get out of the affair is something only Icardi and herself know. In any case, she has added another chapter to the eternal on-off story of the two still-spouses.
The couple's relationship had been characterized by scandals for years. Icardi cheated on Wanda in 2021, for example, and a few weeks later the goalscorer fired the player's advisor's bodyguard after he confessed his love for her. What followed were numerous break-ups, public mud-slinging and insults. So far, there is no end in sight ...
