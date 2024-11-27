Community association boss:
“Wishes are currently greater than possibilities”
Manfred Sampl from Lungau is the new president of the Salzburg Association of Municipalities. "Times are difficult," he says, referring to the tight budget situation. The election on Wednesday was unanimous.
The hall was full: representatives from all 118 Salzburg municipalities (excluding the provincial capital) came to Goldegg. Manfred Sampl was the only candidate standing for election as head of the Salzburg Association of Municipalities. His predecessor of many years, Günther Mitterer from St. Johann, has now stepped down. Sampl was elected unanimously.
How the new president intends to take office
He is taking over the association of municipalities in difficult times. "The budget situation is our main issue. The wishes are greater than the possibilities," says Sampl. His clear financial demand to the state and federal government: "We have to move away from one-off packages." The municipalities are particularly dependent on support in areas such as childcare and nursing care. Not everything can be dumped on the municipal level.
As President, Sampl wants to ensure fairness above all. "It is important to me that there is cross-party unity." Equal rights for large and small municipalities is key for him. "It's a balancing act," says Sampl, who has been the head of St. Michael since 2009. His mayoral colleague Wolfgang Wagner from Köstendorf was re-elected as Vice President of the association.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.