The changing of the guard
No dad record is safe from Niklas Hedl!
The changing of the guard in the Hedl household has taken place - against Shamrock Rovers, Rapids goalie Niklas passes dad Raimund with his 21st game in the European Cup ++ However: A penalty save, the Champions League and a European Cup final are still missing!
Statistics are not that important," says Niklas Hedl. But when asked what else his father has ahead of him in his goalkeeping career (from 1990 with interruptions until 2011 in Hütteldorf), the 23-year-old has to smile: "Only his age."
"Niki is already better than I was!"
The junior has already played more competitive matches (120:115) for Rapid, has already won an international cap (something his dad Raimund never managed) and this week, with his 21st European Cup match for the green-and-white team, he also overtakes his father in this "category". The changing of the guard between the posts within the family has long since taken place: "Niki is already better now than I was," nods the senior proudly.
Who experienced highlights on the international stage. For example the promotion in 1997 against 1860 Munich. Or the second great moment in Birmingham, when Hedl senior saved a penalty in a 3:2 win against Aston Villa in 2010. "Niki has yet to save an important penalty," laughs Raimund.
"And a game in the Champions League. I believe he can do it, I wish it for him." Postscript: "I just don't think he'll reach a European Cup final with Rapid." He himself experienced it on the bench in 1996. "We had a run then, the necessary luck."
"Every evening magical"
That would also be necessary in the Conference League, probably a miracle - which Niki knows: "There are teams like Chelsea with a billion market value. We want to be in the top eight one day." The next, fourth strike should come against Shamrock Rovers.
20,000 tickets have been sold - Hedl junior enthuses: "Every European Cup evening in Hütteldorf is magical." When he thinks of the home victories against Fiorentina and Trabzonspor, he still gets goosebumps. "Every international game is a valuable experience," Raimund knows. But he no longer needs to give his son advice: "There's less and less to talk about. But I've never interfered, he has good coaches for that."
"Now I just tremble along with Niki!"
The 50-year-old, now a co-owner of Viktoria Pilsen, is content with his role as a fan in the stands. Even against Shamrock Rovers, especially as Tobi, his second son, is once again a wild card option as a striker. "I used to suffer, now I just shake with Niki, that's because of the position. Goalkeeper is thankless," says Raimund.
Niki, who never made the leap abroad, will not be able to stay at Rapid forever. Where could his journey take him? "Wherever it's warm in winter," says the 23-year-old with a laugh. "Nicosia is a good fit." For one day. Rapid will play in Cyprus on the fifth matchday of the Conference League ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
