No dad record is safe from Niklas Hedl!

The junior has already played more competitive matches (120:115) for Rapid, has already won an international cap (something his dad Raimund never managed) and this week, with his 21st European Cup match for the green-and-white team, he also overtakes his father in this "category". The changing of the guard between the posts within the family has long since taken place: "Niki is already better now than I was," nods the senior proudly.