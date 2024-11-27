Kotaskova waits
The “kiss boxer” fights in Vienna on Saturday
Do you remember the "kiss boxer" who once caressed her opponent at a press conference (instead of giving her a scary look)? She, the Swede, Mikaela Lauren, is fighting in Vienna on Saturday. Austria's world champion Mikaela Kotaskova is waiting.
Yes, we're talking about the next "Bounce Fight Night". It is the first of the now almost cult boxing gala since the death of founder Daniel Nader. His death a few weeks ago still leaves the boxing community in a state of shock. Nevertheless, canceling the event was not an option for brother Marcos and his team. "He wanted us to carry on," says Marcos. The 15th edition of Fight Night at the Hotel Intercontinental in Vienna will be all about the late Daniel.
The main fight will once again be contested by Michaela Kotaskova (10 fights - 8 wins - 2 draws). She will try to defend her WBF title and possibly continue her winning streak in other federations. "I will give everything for Daniel," she says, her thoughts also fully with her late coach.
A kiss instead of a look
Kotaskova is up against no stranger: Mikaela Lauren. The Swede is now 48 years young, is not averse to publicity and is always up for the odd upset. For example, one of her special interludes went around the world seven years ago. Before her welterweight world championship fight, she stood at the obligatory press conference for her opponent Cecilia Braekhus. But instead of staring grimly into the eyes of her opponent for seconds, even minutes - as is customary in such productions - Ms. Lauren opted for a caress. She gave her opponent a kiss on the mouth. She turned away in disgust with a light slap in the face. And the press conference was over.
And Lauren - 41 fights, 33 wins (including seven knockouts), 7 defeats (including seven knockouts), 1 draw - knows how to enjoy her life. And also to stage it, as a stroll through her social media profile proves.
She has announced her attendance for Saturday with an impressive entourage. Team Lauren has bought over 20 tickets from the organizers. The show factor should be taken care of. Hopefully Michaela Kotaskova won't be flustered. By the way, she will be appearing for an interview in the krone.tv sports studio on Thursday. You can see it on krone.at/sport on Friday at the latest
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.