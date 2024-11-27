The “kiss boxer” fights in Vienna on Saturday

A kiss instead of a look

Kotaskova is up against no stranger: Mikaela Lauren. The Swede is now 48 years young, is not averse to publicity and is always up for the odd upset. For example, one of her special interludes went around the world seven years ago. Before her welterweight world championship fight, she stood at the obligatory press conference for her opponent Cecilia Braekhus. But instead of staring grimly into the eyes of her opponent for seconds, even minutes - as is customary in such productions - Ms. Lauren opted for a caress. She gave her opponent a kiss on the mouth. She turned away in disgust with a light slap in the face. And the press conference was over.