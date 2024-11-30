I keep feeling nauseous – what can I do?

Treatment focuses on eliminating the causes: This includes stopping painkillers, abstaining from alcohol and nicotine and treating a possible H. pylori infection. An adapted diet and the use of relaxation techniques can also be helpful. Medication that inhibits stomach acid, such as proton pump inhibitors, antacids or H2 antihistamines, are often used to alleviate symptoms.

Typical symptoms include pain in the upper abdomen, nausea, a feeling of fullness, frequent burping and a rapid feeling of fullness. The symptoms can occur with both an empty and a full stomach. Particularly alarming are persistent or severe abdominal pain, vomiting of blood - often described as "coffee grounds vomit" - and black stools. In such cases, a doctor should be consulted urgently.