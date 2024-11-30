Questions and answers
I keep feeling nauseous – what can I do?
Most of us experience nausea or pressure in the abdominal area from time to time, and if the symptoms persist for a long time, the causes should be clarified. Dr. Christian Mate, a general practitioner, has all the information and contact points for those affected here and on KroneMED.
Chronic inflammation of the stomach lining (gastritis) is usually accompanied by nausea and pain in the upper abdominal area. The causes vary and range from an infection with the stomach bacterium Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) to psychological factors. If you visit your GP because of persistent stomach complaints, they will ask you specifically about possible causes.
How your GP can help
During this questioning, your GP will ask you about frequent use of painkillers such as acetylsalicylic acid, naproxen or diclofenac, excessive alcohol and nicotine consumption and emotional stress situations. In around 60 percent of cases, however, Helicobacter pylori is behind the symptoms. The good news: in most cases, this germ can be reliably removed by a fortnightly treatment with two different antibiotics and a proton pump inhibitor (PPI) to inhibit acidity. However, this must be carried out consistently as prescribed by the doctor.
Good to know
Treatment focuses on eliminating the causes: This includes stopping painkillers, abstaining from alcohol and nicotine and treating a possible H. pylori infection. An adapted diet and the use of relaxation techniques can also be helpful. Medication that inhibits stomach acid, such as proton pump inhibitors, antacids or H2 antihistamines, are often used to alleviate symptoms.
Typical symptoms include pain in the upper abdomen, nausea, a feeling of fullness, frequent burping and a rapid feeling of fullness. The symptoms can occur with both an empty and a full stomach. Particularly alarming are persistent or severe abdominal pain, vomiting of blood - often described as "coffee grounds vomit" - and black stools. In such cases, a doctor should be consulted urgently.
At weekends and/or at night, you can also call the health hotline 1450 if you have any health-related questions. You can also find out about common health issues at the GP surgery at kronemed.at. The health portal at gesundheit.gv.at provides you with a comprehensive range of information on the Internet. In addition to your doctor, your pharmacy is also your point of contact when it comes to taking medication. Here you can get advice on the use of herbal remedies. If you suffer from a chronic illness, you should also discuss the use of over-the-counter herbal medicines with your GP in advance.
Why an endoscopy can help
Whether H. pylori is actually behind the symptoms can be determined using a stool sample or a breath test, for example. This can sometimes be an alternative to a gastroscopy, especially in children and adolescents. During a gastroscopy, a movable instrument (endoscope) is pushed through the mouth and oesophagus into the stomach. This is not painful in itself, but can be unpleasant and is therefore carried out under light sedation (anesthesia). The advantage of gastroscopy is that the mucous membrane of the stomach (and also the oesophagus) can be examined for abnormalities. Small tissue samples (biopsies) can be taken in the laboratory to determine the presence of H. pylori, among other things
Endoscopic examinations of the stomach (gastroscopy), large intestine (colonoscopy) and bile ducts are also carried out in specialized gastroenterological or surgical hospital outpatient clinics. Gastroscopies and colonoscopies can usually be performed on an outpatient basis, but please bear in mind that you will not be allowed to drive on the day of the examination due to the sedation.
