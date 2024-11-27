Boos and a tough remaining CL program for ManCity

The draw also felt like a defeat. The English side led 3-0 against ÖFB team defender Gernot Trauner's side until the 75th minute before conceding three goals. "I don't know if it's a mental thing," said Guardiola. The Spaniard even suffered physical scratches from the game, with a small wound visible on his nose after the final whistle. He had repeatedly grabbed his head and face in frustration from the moment he conceded the first goal and injured himself with his fingernail. "I wanted to hurt myself," he joked afterwards.