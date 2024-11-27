Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

House blessing hangs crooked

Boos and a tough remaining CL program for ManCity

Nachrichten
27.11.2024 12:46

Manchester City's house is in trouble. Tuesday's 3:3 home defeat to Feyenoord Rotterdam was the next setback in the Champions League, with the 2023 title winners remaining in mid-table and in danger of missing out on direct qualification for the round of 16. After the sixth game without a win in a row (five defeats), there were whistles and boos. 

0 Kommentare

"Of course we understand that," said coach Pep Guardiola. His conclusion: "We are fragile."

Pep Guardiola (Bild: Associated Press)
Pep Guardiola
(Bild: Associated Press)

The draw also felt like a defeat. The English side led 3-0 against ÖFB team defender Gernot Trauner's side until the 75th minute before conceding three goals. "I don't know if it's a mental thing," said Guardiola. The Spaniard even suffered physical scratches from the game, with a small wound visible on his nose after the final whistle. He had repeatedly grabbed his head and face in frustration from the moment he conceded the first goal and injured himself with his fingernail. "I wanted to hurt myself," he joked afterwards.

The Citizens' situation is no laughing matter. According to the statistics service Opta, Guardiola squandered a 3-0 lead for the first time in his coaching career, something that had not happened to City since 1989. The BBC calculated that the club had conceded at least two goals in every match for the first time in six consecutive games since 1963.

Now against Juve and PSG
The rest of the CL program is a tough one, with Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain still to come. In the Premier League, they host the sovereign leaders Liverpool at the weekend. "If we're not able to win games like this one today, then it will be very difficult."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf