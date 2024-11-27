House blessing hangs crooked
Boos and a tough remaining CL program for ManCity
Manchester City's house is in trouble. Tuesday's 3:3 home defeat to Feyenoord Rotterdam was the next setback in the Champions League, with the 2023 title winners remaining in mid-table and in danger of missing out on direct qualification for the round of 16. After the sixth game without a win in a row (five defeats), there were whistles and boos.
"Of course we understand that," said coach Pep Guardiola. His conclusion: "We are fragile."
The draw also felt like a defeat. The English side led 3-0 against ÖFB team defender Gernot Trauner's side until the 75th minute before conceding three goals. "I don't know if it's a mental thing," said Guardiola. The Spaniard even suffered physical scratches from the game, with a small wound visible on his nose after the final whistle. He had repeatedly grabbed his head and face in frustration from the moment he conceded the first goal and injured himself with his fingernail. "I wanted to hurt myself," he joked afterwards.
The Citizens' situation is no laughing matter. According to the statistics service Opta, Guardiola squandered a 3-0 lead for the first time in his coaching career, something that had not happened to City since 1989. The BBC calculated that the club had conceded at least two goals in every match for the first time in six consecutive games since 1963.
Now against Juve and PSG
The rest of the CL program is a tough one, with Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain still to come. In the Premier League, they host the sovereign leaders Liverpool at the weekend. "If we're not able to win games like this one today, then it will be very difficult."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
