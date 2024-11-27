Win a winter vacation in Traunkirchen

The Gröller family enriches the "Christmas town of Traunkirchen" with stylish gift ideas and fine truffles from Italy. The Shining Star this year is the newly renovated Hotel Post am See, which will be decked out in festive Christmas garb. Monika Grölleralso has a knack for selected fashion in the "Greisslerei" concept store in front of the Hotel Post am See. On December 7 & 8 from 12:00 to 19:00, fashionistas will be able to find what they are looking for in the trendy brands and lifestyle Christmas range. On the second floor of the newly renovated post office - the Belétage - you are sure to find a Christmas surprise or two for your loved one. Whether it's jewelry from the former royal court and chamber jeweler A. E. Köchert or fine tableware, high-quality tableware and accessories from Stillsegler.