Christmas Glow
Win a winter vacation in Traunkirchen
Nestled in the picturesque landscape of the Salzkammergut lies idyllic Traunkirchen - a place that invites you to dream. Krone.at is giving away an exclusive stay at the Hotel Post am See for 2 people, including other highlights that will bring you closer to the magic of Traunkirchen.
The Gröller family enriches the "Christmas town of Traunkirchen" with stylish gift ideas and fine truffles from Italy. The Shining Star this year is the newly renovated Hotel Post am See, which will be decked out in festive Christmas garb. Monika Grölleralso has a knack for selected fashion in the "Greisslerei" concept store in front of the Hotel Post am See. On December 7 & 8 from 12:00 to 19:00, fashionistas will be able to find what they are looking for in the trendy brands and lifestyle Christmas range. On the second floor of the newly renovated post office - the Belétage - you are sure to find a Christmas surprise or two for your loved one. Whether it's jewelry from the former royal court and chamber jeweler A. E. Köchert or fine tableware, high-quality tableware and accessories from Stillsegler.
Gourmets are also spoiled here. Luca Miliffi, who is known as the truffle pope, takes the white and black tubers from his home country of Italy to Traunkirchen. Gourmets who don't like cooking themselves can bring their chosen tuber to one of Gröller Hospitality's restaurants to have it refined over the weekend. Hopefully "every year again"!
Relaxation during the Christmas season
Forget the time with a 4-toque gourmet menu from top chef Lukas Nagl or indulge in a treatment at the spa - Lake Traunsee and Hotel Post am See are hideaways for foodies and individualists. Gourmets and Advent market lovers can look forward to pre-Christmas "Christmas Glow". Here is a place where it is easy to forget the daily to-do list, let go and relax and do nothing as you gaze out over Lake Traunsee.
Hoteliers Monika and Wolfgang Gröller create places for people in search of peace, clarity and new inspiration. Now in their third generation, the two are future-oriented and responsible, with respect for the roots and the original. The hotelier family has developed Traunkirchen into a culinary hotspot with the 4-toque Bootshaus restaurant, the 2-toque Poststube 1327 inn and the brand new Belétage (2 Gault Millau toques). The 1,000-year-old monastery, the famous Fischerkanzl of the parish church or the Calvary - it's well worth exploring the town.
Reservations for "Das Traunsee - Das Hotel zum See" & "Hotel Post am See"
Monika & Wolfgang Gröller
Ortsplatz 5
4801 Traunkirchen
Telephone number: +43 (0)7617 2307
Websites: Hotel Post am See/DasTraunsee - Das Hotel zum See
Take part and win
With the "Krone" you now have the chance to win a short vacation at the idyllic Traunsee including culinary highlights. We are giving away 2 nights at the Hotel Post am See for 2 people including use of the Rooftop BergSpas and breakfast. In addition, the winners will also receive a dinner in the Wirtshaus Poststube 1327 and a dinner in the new Belétage as well as a gift package from host Monika Gröller's Greisslerei. Simply complete the form below by the closing date of December 3, 09:00 and you will be entered into the prize draw.
Want to double your chance of winning? Then we have good news for all subscribers to the "Krone"-kocht newsletter! All participating subscribers and those who subscribe by the closing date will have double the chance of winning! Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.