Provider closes mobile care in the Innergebirg

Other providers take on patients

For families with relatives in need of care, there are therefore fewer services available within the mountains. "Other providers are making up for it," says Thomas Eder, social services councillor in Saalfelden. He has observed difficulties in all areas. "We were also interested in the community nurse model." However, the state has recently put the brakes on this. Gerald Wiener, local councillor for social affairs in Kaprun, adds: "The situation is generally difficult." His fear: "Family carers then have to step in. That is often also financially difficult."