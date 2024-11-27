Caritas retreat
Provider closes mobile care in the Innergebirg
The situation in the care sector is becoming increasingly serious: Caritas has withdrawn its mobile care services from Pinzgau and Pongau. Other providers have to fill the gap. At the same time, the staff shortage is getting worse.
The alarm signals in the care sector are not dying down: after the "community nurses", who provide advice to families, are facing massive cutbacks at the end of the year, the first providers are now also having to give up mobile care in entire regions. Caritas withdrew from Pinzgau in the summer, and in October a line was also drawn in Pongau. Reason: staff shortage.
Other providers take on patients
For families with relatives in need of care, there are therefore fewer services available within the mountains. "Other providers are making up for it," says Thomas Eder, social services councillor in Saalfelden. He has observed difficulties in all areas. "We were also interested in the community nurse model." However, the state has recently put the brakes on this. Gerald Wiener, local councillor for social affairs in Kaprun, adds: "The situation is generally difficult." His fear: "Family carers then have to step in. That is often also financially difficult."
Hilfswerk says that care can be secured in Salzburg. However, according to Herbert Schaffrath, regional manager in Pongau, the challenges of coping with the increasing demand are great. "Our team takes in around ten patients from Caritas. However, that doesn't always happen immediately. We work closely with the Red Cross."
Vacancies at Volkshilfe too
Volkshilfe still offers mobile services throughout Salzburg. However, staffing levels are also more than thin. "It's getting pretty tight for us, especially in the north. We are still relatively well positioned in Pinzgau, Pongau and Lungau," says President Siegi Pichler. In conurbations with several hospitals and senior citizens' centers, the battle for specialist staff is becoming even fiercer, says Pichler.
