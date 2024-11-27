Wheelchair spastic
Ceiling lift would be a great relief for Kuba
The severely impaired 47-year-old currently has to be laboriously lifted from her bathtub or care bed into her wheelchair using an outdated, clunky mobile lift. This makes her feel extremely uncomfortable and the whole procedure is very stressful for the otherwise very cheerful woman. A ceiling hoist would give her a new quality of life.
Despite her serious health problems, 47-year-old Kuba usually delights those around her with her friendly and sunny disposition. Born in Innviertel, she is a very open person who is almost always up for a joke. She likes to laugh and loves being in the company of others, even if constant epileptic seizures don't exactly make her life easy.
Dependent on support
Kuba has been living in an assisted living home in the Urfahr-Umgebung district for 33 years. She sits in a wheelchair, which she cannot move herself, and only speaks a few words. She is also dependent on the support of others or aids in most aspects of everyday life.
The 47-year-old enjoys going on outings with her flatmates, celebrating parties and being at the heart of the action. She loves listening to party music, is very fashion-conscious, likes to dress up and has a collection of colorful headbands and gaudy earrings.
Also appreciates quiet moments
"She likes it when people talk to her about it," her carers assure her. On the other hand, Kuba also likes to have quiet moments to herself - for example when painting or going for a walk with carers.
And even though she is a cheerful person, there is something that has been bothering her for a long time: every transfer in her home - for example from the bathtub to the wheelchair or from the wheelchair to the bed - has to be carried out with a clunky, outdated mobile lift.
Unpleasant procedure
In the cramped rooms, Kuba and her carers quickly reach their limits: "Using the available mobile lift takes longer and is very uncomfortable for Kuba."
A ceiling lift could help. It doesn't take up any space and would give her a secure feeling when transferring into or out of the wheelchair. This would be a great relief for the 47-year-old, from which she would benefit day after day and which would be particularly beneficial for her overall quality of life. Estimated cost: 6500 euros.
Can the "Krone" family help here?
Please help!
Dear readers!
If you would like to help the severely impaired Kuba, please donate to our "Krone" special account at Hypo OÖ under the code word "Deckenlift":
IBAN: AT76 5400 0000 0040 0002
BIC: OBLAAT2L
The amounts transferred can also be published by name in our print edition. However, if you wish to remain anonymous, we kindly ask you to indicate this in the "Purpose" field. Donations are tax-deductible!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
