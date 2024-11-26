“Fighting dog” in Kufstein bites again

Petting ended with a bite

In October, there was another unpleasant incident: it was once again the owner's son who was out with the dog at the playground in Grillparzer Straße. He asked a girl (7) if she wanted to stroke the dog (he later claimed that the girl had asked him). It is certain that the dog bit the girl's left forearm. The child received medical treatment and fortunately everything ended rather mildly.