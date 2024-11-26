No lessons learned?
“Fighting dog” in Kufstein bites again
A mighty American Bully XL mauled a small Yorkshire Terrier in Kufstein in February, now it snapped at a child in the playground and injured the child's arm. The question arises: Were the authorities too lenient?
Anyone who owns such dogs should show the greatest sense of responsibility. This does not appear to be the case when you look at the two incidents.
In February, as reported, an entrepreneurial couple from Kufstein were walking through Weissach with their female Biewer Yorkshire Terrier "Lila" when two powerful American Bully XLs, who were not on a lead, got in their way. "They just want to play," shouted the young man, who was the son of the official owner.
Chasing the little dog
But that's when disaster struck: "The dogs chased our 'Lila' for several minutes and put her near a wall in Glashüttenstraße," explains the man from Kufstein. One of the huge dogs then bit her and the little four-legged friend died with huge wounds to her stomach and neck.
Assessment revealed "low risk"
The official veterinarian examined the four-legged attacker, the result is available to the "Krone" in writing: "not conspicuous" and "low risk" - no further measures. These would be a muzzle and/or a leash requirement or even the removal of the American Bully (initially, the "Krone" also referred to the Mastiff breed, but this was corrected).
The dog already had to be presented in March 2024 because it had bitten another dog to death.
Aus dem Bescheid an die Halterin
Petting ended with a bite
In October, there was another unpleasant incident: it was once again the owner's son who was out with the dog at the playground in Grillparzer Straße. He asked a girl (7) if she wanted to stroke the dog (he later claimed that the girl had asked him). It is certain that the dog bit the girl's left forearm. The child received medical treatment and fortunately everything ended rather mildly.
Province of Tyrol takes a stand
Nevertheless, the question remains: Was the authority not consistent enough after the first incident? The province confirms that a notice was issued to the owner to present the dog. "An appointment will then be made with the BH for an assessment." However, almost two months have passed since the second incident!
How does such an assessment work?
The official veterinary examination usually includes a general clinical examination (state of health of the dog), an assessment of behavior (assessment of whether the dog shows signs of dangerous aggression) and an analysis of the circumstances of the bite (discussion of the situation in which the dog bit in order to clarify the cause).
The report is then forwarded to the responsible municipality, which can impose further measures (conditions) if necessary.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.