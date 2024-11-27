On a payment slip
Instead of a donation, only crude insults for Florianis
Even long-serving firefighters have probably never experienced anything like it. As part of a fundraising campaign, several deposit slips were returned to the volunteers - but instead of a sum of money, they contained vile insults.
Over the past few days, the residents of Pottendorf have been asked for donations for the particularly dedicated fire department in the district of Baden. While the vast majority of citizens opened their hearts and generously opened their wallets for the Florianis, four deposit slips were returned by return of post with a clear insult and abuse. "Not a cent for you a-holes", the (still) unknown man made it abundantly clear to the comrades around their commander, Chief Fire Inspector Reinhard Buresch.
Commander remains willing to talk
"I wonder how someone can attack people who help others free of charge, voluntarily and around the clock and often put their own lives and health at risk for no reason," says Buresch, outraged like the other volunteers in his department. Perhaps someone will recognize the writing of the culprit. Nevertheless, the Floriani boss remains willing to talk. His offer despite the angry words of the stranger: "If the author has any problems with us, I would be happy to invite him to a personal meeting."
Our comrades, who are there for their fellow men and women around the clock, do not deserve these vicious insults."
Outraged reactions
It remains unclear how the verbally abusive man managed to get four donation slips. Because only one donation request was sent out per household. The comments on the fire department's Facebook page leave no doubt that the public is backing the Pottendorf firefighters. As does their regional commander Dietmar Fahrafellner.
