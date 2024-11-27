Haslauer leaves Schnöll waiting in the shadows

Schnöll can't score points in Brussels

He sends the crown prince to Brussels. To the Committee of the Regions. So that Stefan Schnöll can gain international experience, they say. The fact that the modern youngster Schnöll (36) is replacing the former provincial governor Franz Schausberger (74!) is better left uncommented. Regardless of the fact that the state government in Salzburg has enough to worry about with a huge budget shortfall, care and economic crisis.