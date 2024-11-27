Crown prince without light
Haslauer leaves Schnöll waiting in the shadows
All parties are currently being crushed by the FPÖ. If the governor does not allow his prince, Stefan Schnöll, to step into the light, it will only shine on Marlene Svazek in future.
The blue party is rushing from victory to victory. Right-wing populism is gaining ground. Kickl, Kunasek, Svazek - they all play the populist piano with virtuosity. People cheer them on. And most importantly in politics: people vote for them. In droves.
Former major parties are shadows of their former selves. The election in Styria shows once again that all the battle plans that red and black had were shattered by the blue electoral armor.
Haslauer's dilemma with the handover
This raises the question: how powerless have the major parties become? Governor Wilfried Haslauer (ÖVP) does not even comment on Styria. Not even political platitudes. Nothing. Is the exasperation that great?
Haslauer is also facing a dilemma: he is planning to retire. Marlene Svazek sits next to him and basks in the political sun as the blue vice-president. Her self-confidence is high. Strengthened by the National Council election. Now she has Styria behind her. Vorarlberg, Upper Austria, Lower Austria - big gains everywhere despite numerous scandals. Svazek enjoys high popularity ratings in Salzburg - people believe she can achieve political greatness à la Gabi Burgstaller. What is Haslauer doing?
Schnöll can't score points in Brussels
He sends the crown prince to Brussels. To the Committee of the Regions. So that Stefan Schnöll can gain international experience, they say. The fact that the modern youngster Schnöll (36) is replacing the former provincial governor Franz Schausberger (74!) is better left uncommented. Regardless of the fact that the state government in Salzburg has enough to worry about with a huge budget shortfall, care and economic crisis.
Will Haslauer stick to his plan? Stefan Schnöll as a counterpart to the self-confident populist virtuoso Svazek?
Schnöll will not score any points in the Committee of the Regions. Haslauer will therefore let him wait in the shadows. Svazek already has her profile! Schnöll is waiting to finally sharpen his.
The fact is: the more time in the sun, the better. From January 1, Salzburg will once again chair the provincial governors' conference. This light will not shine on Schnöll either.
Is the crown prince perhaps a "princess"after all
All ÖVP strategies against the FPÖ have ultimately failed miserably at federal and provincial level. Continuing as before in Salzburg would probably just be another step on the road to total strategic failure nationwide. For the time being, Svazek can enjoy the sun next to Haslauer in peace.
Unless the crown prince is a woman. A lawyer. Branch office in Salzburg. Last name: Edtstadler. First name: Karoline. Even if Wilfried Haslauer has already decidedly ruled her out as his successor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
