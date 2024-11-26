The cat is out of the bag
In UFC debut, a “lion” becomes a grade knife!
The cat is out of the bag! Around the Cage Fight Series at Schwarzlsee, MMA fighter Bogdan Grad announced details of his UFC debut. It will take place on February 1, 2025 - and a Brazilian "Lion" awaits in the cage.
One last walk. Past companions, friends and family. Bogdan Grad had marched to the cage nine times at this event, but this time he made his way to the Octagon in fine threads, without a (direct) fight in mind.
Last weekend, Austria's MMA pioneers, event popes and coaches Gerhard and Michael Ettl celebrated their protégé once again at their Cage Fight Series 16 in the Schwarzl Freizeitzentrum near Graz. An "extremely emotional" dip in the crowd for Grad before the next stage of his life.
After all, he was the first Styrian to make it to the MMA Olympics last summer, qualifying for the Ultimate Fighting Championship at the second attempt via the Contender Series in Las Vegas. Now the thoroughbred athlete was frenetically celebrated at the event that had served him for years as a showcase and ultimately as a springboard to the very top - and practically bid farewell ...
Lion is already an old hand
For the featherweight, who trained at the Champions Gym in Graz, CFS is now a thing of the past. Now his full focus is on the three fights in the UFC that are contractually guaranteed (for the time being)! And the first one is now set to take place on February 1 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. His opponent there is Lucas Alexander, fight name: "The Lion", whose left chest is adorned with a huge lion's head tattoo behind (MMA) cage bars.
Just like "The Unleashed" from Austria, "The Lion", who hails from Rio de Janeiro, is 29 years old. However, Alexander already has UFC experience. He has had three fights to date in the world's biggest cagefighting series, but lost two of them. Most recently a year ago, when the Brasilo fighter swallowed a right hook from the Indonese Jeka Saragih and was knocked out in the first round.
"Explosive, fast, dangerous"
No reason at all for Grad to underestimate his opponent. "Everyone who fights in the UFC masters all the disciplines of the sport. But his great strengths lie in stand-up fighting. He is extremely explosive, very fast and has over 100 fights of experience in kickboxing. A dangerous man." The MMA black belt doesn't accept his long break from fighting either: "There are people who haven't fought for four years, but then come back stronger than before!"
That's why nothing is left to chance during preparation. The "Ettl Bros" are already using their contacts to find ideal sparring partners for Grad in the gym. "They should then simulate Alexander's style as accurately as possible in training," explains Grad, who relies entirely on the expertise of his team during preparation.
His staff includes coaches, support staff and doctors - but also a special supporter: event guru Klaus Leutgeb. He and his Entertainment Group have not only always been behind the Ettls and their Cage Fight Series, but have also been in Grad's "corner" since the beginning. So far mostly at Schwarzlsee, "he will soon be there in Saudi Arabia too", Grad is looking forward to full backing on site. After all, there is a "lion" waiting in the cage ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.