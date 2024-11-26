In UFC debut, a “lion” becomes a grade knife!

Lion is already an old hand

For the featherweight, who trained at the Champions Gym in Graz, CFS is now a thing of the past. Now his full focus is on the three fights in the UFC that are contractually guaranteed (for the time being)! And the first one is now set to take place on February 1 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. His opponent there is Lucas Alexander, fight name: "The Lion", whose left chest is adorned with a huge lion's head tattoo behind (MMA) cage bars.