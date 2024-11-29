With plant in Croatia
FACC takes off as a supplier for aircraft cabins
When you say FACC, you think of wing or fuselage parts for aircraft in a wide variety of sizes and from different manufacturers. What far fewer people have in mind: The Innviertel-based company also manufactures jet interiors. The new plant in Croatia specializes in cabin interiors.
The industry is moving away - this spectre is becoming more real due to dwindling competitiveness. Locations abroad are becoming more important - this also applies to FACC. The aircraft supplier recently expanded its plant in Croatia, which opened in 2022, by 21 million euros.
Various factors spoke in favor of Croatia
"Due to many factors, such as logistics, employees, training, political stability, energy and infrastructure costs, we decided to establish the largest production site outside of Austria in Croatia," says CEO Robert Machtlinger.
Our plant in Croatia has grown, tripled in size. We are now in the process of utilizing the capacity created there. For us, this is a very important investment in order to be able to manufacture products competitively in Europe.
FACC-Vorstandschef Robert Machtlinger
High-tech parts for aircraft cabin interiors are manufactured in Jakovlje - from luggage racks to floor and wall panels to galleys. Airbus is the most important customer in this area, Machtlinger reveals. "We equip the entire A320 fleet with components, for example," says the manager. He continues: "We are one of the largest in the global market for small and medium-haul business jets."
The relocation to Croatia will free up space in the Innviertel plants: "We will use this for the construction of structural components, as we are also growing in this area."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.