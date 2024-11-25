8th plus in a row: FPÖ unstoppable under Kickl

Corona pandemic: Kickl called for a "change of strategy"

The situation then changed significantly in 2021. The FPÖ, which at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020 was still advocating a strict containment policy and whose current party leader Herbert Kickl, in his role as club chairman at the time, even personally called for "tough measures" and a lockdown of Austria in mid-March 2020, including the closure of all borders for individual travel in order to contain the pandemic, then very quickly changed course in spring 2020. On April 1, 2020, Kickl called for a "change of strategy".

"Kurz must go"

The pandemic was subsequently talked down, his signals echoed right into the anti-vaccination scene, and the then blue party leader was not interested in wearing masks in the House. He much preferred to show up at a demonstration of the opponents of the measures - the whole appearance always paired with the slogan "Kurz must go".