The game of the last chance for Austria Lustenau

Austria coach Martin Brenner has exactly 16 outfield players and two goalkeepers at his disposal for today's match against SV Stripfing/Weiden. That's exactly enough to put an eleven on the pitch and fill the substitutes' bench. Everything available is therefore part of the squad. With Seifedin Chabbi (heel) and Nico Gorzel (Achilles tendon), the coach had two "newcomers" to report yesterday as far as injuries are concerned.

It looks like hardly any of the injured players will be available for the remaining games in the fall. The comeback of defensive boss Matthias Maak will also be postponed until the spring. He will be back for the preparations in January.