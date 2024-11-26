Supplement in Bregenz
The game of the last chance for Austria Lustenau
On Sunday, the snow in Bregenz put paid to the second division clash between Austria Lustenau and Stripfing - but today it should work out, with the match kicking off at 18:30. One thing is clear for the hosts: they want their first home win of the season against the cellar dwellers - even if the green and white team's injury list has grown again.
Austria coach Martin Brenner has exactly 16 outfield players and two goalkeepers at his disposal for today's match against SV Stripfing/Weiden. That's exactly enough to put an eleven on the pitch and fill the substitutes' bench. Everything available is therefore part of the squad. With Seifedin Chabbi (heel) and Nico Gorzel (Achilles tendon), the coach had two "newcomers" to report yesterday as far as injuries are concerned.
It looks like hardly any of the injured players will be available for the remaining games in the fall. The comeback of defensive boss Matthias Maak will also be postponed until the spring. He will be back for the preparations in January.
Away program before the winter break
Despite all the absentees, Lustenau are aiming for three points today. "Our aim must be to win at home against Stripfing," says captain Pius Grabher. Especially as this is Austria's last chance to secure a home win this season before the winter break. The final games are scheduled for Friday in Voitsberg and December 7 in Lafnitz.
Duel of the harmless
The fact that the game was postponed to Tuesday makes no difference to Grabher. "We're professionals, so it doesn't matter which day we play." Opponents Stripfing have been winless since August 31, while Austria have been without a win for four rounds. Who is surprised? With ten goals each, both teams are the weakest in the league in attack. A goal spectacle is not to be expected.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
