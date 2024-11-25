Nordic combined
The World Cup in Ramsau is also about the World Championships
Preparations for the Nordic Combined World Cup are in full swing in Ramsau. The clock is now ticking faster and faster for the bid for the 2031 Nordic World Championships. This is the schedule of the organization team around Alois Stadlober.
Ramsau is currently getting in shape for the Nordic combined athletes, who will be pitching their tents there in three weeks' time. "Parts of the World Cup cross-country ski run are already ready, and the ski jump should also be ready by 1 December," explains organizer Alois Stadlober. Everything is therefore on track for the FIS snow inspection (12. 12.) and the competitions (19. - 21. 12.), the cold nights of the next few days will be just right.
Politics is now in demand
Behind the scenes, work is continuing on the bid for the 2031 Nordic World Championships. The ÖSV has already made representations to the Ministry of Sport, which is hoping to cover 40 percent of the costs - but only for all expenses directly related to sport, i.e. the competition venues.
Road construction measures, such as an underground parking garage and an underfloor route, make up a large chunk of the budget. "Two weeks ago, experts from the state were on site to get an overview. Now the clock is ticking, but we have to wait for the state elections," says Stadlober. The winter sports resort at the foot of the Dachstein did not receive an "election treat", such as the nine million in funding for the Hartberg soccer stadium.
Things get serious in January
Stadlober is already hoping for financial commitments for the bid during the World Cup weekend and after the turn of the year. "At the end of January, there should be a letter of intent from all sponsors for the Nightrace in Schladming so that we can get started."
The ÖSV could then also use the World Ski Championships in Saalbach to promote Ramsau to the FIS and the assembled winter sports world public. Everything has to be wrapped up before the FIS meeting on May 5 in Portugal.
Ramsau currently unrivaled
There is currently no international rival candidate in sight; the 2029 Nordic World Championships went to Lahti "without a fight". However, this alone will not finance the World Championships. "With over 700,000 overnight stays per year, Ramsau is an important economic factor. If you want to maintain this, you need the investment for a World Cup," Stadlober appeals to politicians.
WSV Ramsau is also a role model in terms of sport: "Eight to ten of our 19 athletes in the ÖSV squad could compete at the Nordic World Championships. No other place can do that," says chairman Stadlober confidently. Two of them, FJ Rehrl and Paul Walcher, will fly with the combined team to the World Cup opener in Ruka on Tuesday.
