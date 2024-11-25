The World Cup in Ramsau is also about the World Championships

Road construction measures, such as an underground parking garage and an underfloor route, make up a large chunk of the budget. "Two weeks ago, experts from the state were on site to get an overview. Now the clock is ticking, but we have to wait for the state elections," says Stadlober. The winter sports resort at the foot of the Dachstein did not receive an "election treat", such as the nine million in funding for the Hartberg soccer stadium.