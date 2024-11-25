The day after: Pausing, internal matters, personnel rumors

Federal politics took the wind out of the Communists' sails

Nevertheless, there is still a lot to discuss. The minimum goal was achieved by re-entering the state parliament, "but of course we would have liked things to have turned out a little better". The polls had led us to dream of more, but after the setback there was "no reason for euphoria". The first explanation: federal politics had played a central role and it had not been possible to "put our stamp on the election campaign".