Kim Dotcom recovers from “severe stroke”

Dotcom is one of the most colorful figures in the Internet world, but he is controversial. He first appeared on the hacker scene in the mid-1990s. He became a millionaire many times over with the data exchange Megaupload. The company was financed by advertising and paid access for subscribers. At times, the site was one of the most popular websites in the world. Following investigations by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), it was shut down in 2012.