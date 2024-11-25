Styrian wanted to cover up his son’s drunk driving accident

Trio in wanted car tracked down

After hours of searching, a police patrol finally came across the wanted car in the area of the B64 in Passail at around 6 pm. However, the driver ignored the uniformed officers and turned around. However, the police followed the vehicle to the parking lot of an inn. During the check, police officers then stopped the 61-year-old father, together with his son (21) and his co-driver (22), who had fled the scene.