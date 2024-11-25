Woman from Graz rammed
Styrian wanted to cover up his son’s drunk driving accident
After his son crashed his powerful car while drunk in eastern Styria, the 21-year-old's father wanted to cover up the incident. An ineffectual attempt. The police quickly caught up with the duo. Now they are facing several charges.
Shortly before 2 p.m. yesterday, Sunday, the 21-year-old from the district of Weiz was driving his father's car accompanied by a passenger (22). In Göttelsberg in the municipality of Mortantsch, he turned from a side road onto Katerlochweg (municipal road) and probably overlooked a 23-year-old female driver from Graz coming from the left.
This resulted in a collision with the young woman's electric vehicle. The 23-year-old and her passenger of the same age were slightly injured. The Red Cross provided first aid for the two before they were taken to Weiz Regional Hospital for examination. The e-call system of the electric premium vehicle had previously automatically made an emergency call.
Son was "accidentally" at the scene of the accident
While the Weiz municipal fire department were already clearing up the scene and police officers from Weiz were recording the traffic accident, the SUV owner and father of the 21-year-old claimed to be the driver of the accident. In the meantime, the son had come to the scene of the accident - as he says "by chance".
However, the 21-year-old fled the scene of the accident in his father's second car before the police arrived. Witnesses immediately drew the officers' attention to inconsistencies and told them about the two young boys from the car involved in the accident. However, the 61-year-old vehemently stuck to his less than credible version, whereupon the police launched a manhunt for the second car.
Trio in wanted car tracked down
After hours of searching, a police patrol finally came across the wanted car in the area of the B64 in Passail at around 6 pm. However, the driver ignored the uniformed officers and turned around. However, the police followed the vehicle to the parking lot of an inn. During the check, police officers then stopped the 61-year-old father, together with his son (21) and his co-driver (22), who had fled the scene.
A breathalyzer test on the 21-year-old revealed that he was slightly intoxicated. When questioned about the incident, the owner of the probationary driver's license stated with little credibility that he had only consumed alcohol after the accident. However, further investigations cast doubt on this story.
Barrage of charges looming
Those involved now face several charges, including suspicion of hit-and-run and driving under the influence of alcohol. The local district authority will decide on the punishment. The 21-year-old will also be reported to the public prosecutor's office in Graz on suspicion of negligent bodily harm in road traffic and stabbing an injured person.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.