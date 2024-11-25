Lack of buying mood even on discount days

"Inflation of the past anchored in people's minds"

For its chairman, Rainer Trefelik, who is currently trying to convince the union to accept a real wage loss in the collective bargaining negotiations, this is one more argument. "The price rises of the past seem to be firmly anchored in the minds of consumers: if even major campaign days with attractive discounts are unable to lift the mood to buy, this is a sign of how much pressure retailers are currently under," he writes in the press release. The survey was conducted by KMU-Forschung Austria.