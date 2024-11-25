After a tired zero number
Plan B needed for Rapid to be more effective
Rapid's zero at the Tivoli should serve as an important lesson for the attack in the spring. President Alexander Wrabetz has announced that Markus Katzer and Robert Klauß will be extended in the winter.
"We weren't compelling enough, not greedy enough. If it's not easy to play, you have to find other means, and we didn't," said Rapids Burgstaller, lamenting the lack of balls into the box during the tired nil-nil result in Tyrol.
The attacking alternatives from the bench, Wurmbrand, Jansson and Mmaee, were also missing at the Tivoli. But excuses would be out of place. Sturm scored twice as many goals (36) as Rapid (18) in the first 14 rounds - that speaks volumes. The 0-0 draw at WSG Tirol was all the more instructive for coach Klauß. It will be analyzed in detail in the winter and a plan B and C for more penetration against defensive opponents will be worked out. For now, there is no time to focus on the Irish runners-up Shamrock Rovers.
"Back on the map"
President Alexander Wrabetz described the round of 16 of the Conference League as the "minimum. Rapid is back on the map." And he spoke of an "important winter transfer period", as they want to attack in the spring: "If you are successful, you have to retain key personnel in the long term."
It is logical that coach Robert Klauß should be given an early extension beyond 2026. "We often talk to each other, it's all about readiness and willingness," confirmed Head of Sport Markus Katzer. However, his own contract expires on New Year's Eve 2025, i.e. before Klauß. Which is unusual - which is why both working papers are to be extended in the winter. Wrabetz has long since made his feelings known. The fact that he himself is being touted as a possible SPÖ minister is seen in a relaxed light in Hütteldorf. The succession would be clear, a member of the executive committee (probably vice Edeltraud Hanappi-Egger) would take over, and there will be another election in November 2025 anyway.
Rapids players could be even more sought-after. However, Augsburg do not have a return option for loan striker Beljo this winter, but Green-White have a purchase option in the summer. So no danger. The team stays together. But it needs more penetration ...
