Plan B needed for Rapid to be more effective

It is logical that coach Robert Klauß should be given an early extension beyond 2026. "We often talk to each other, it's all about readiness and willingness," confirmed Head of Sport Markus Katzer. However, his own contract expires on New Year's Eve 2025, i.e. before Klauß. Which is unusual - which is why both working papers are to be extended in the winter. Wrabetz has long since made his feelings known. The fact that he himself is being touted as a possible SPÖ minister is seen in a relaxed light in Hütteldorf. The succession would be clear, a member of the executive committee (probably vice Edeltraud Hanappi-Egger) would take over, and there will be another election in November 2025 anyway.