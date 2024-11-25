Zuckerl coalition
Political turmoil surrounding former ORF boss Wrabetz
Negotiations on a possible three-party coalition are picking up speed. In the area of media, former ORF General Alexander Wrabetz is putting himself in the limelight on an SPÖ ticket. He is said to be aggressively positioning himself for the ministerial post. This is not only met with enthusiasm in his party.
The coalition negotiations between the ÖVP, SPÖ and Neos are currently experiencing a setback in Styria, but have long since begun. There is an explosive constellation in the media. Ex-ORF boss Alexander Wrabetz is attracting attention here. The SPÖ negotiator is increasingly being touted as a future minister. After all, the issues at stake include the ORF budget levy and media funding.
The other parties have also sent their representatives into the race: The Pinks, for example, former "Kurier" publisher Helmut Brandstätter and publicist Niko Alm. The Turquoise Party put forward Media Minister Susanne Raab, while the SPÖ nominated Heinz Lederer, head of the SPÖ Friends Group on the ORF Foundation Council, alongside Wrabetz. He is also said to have ministerial ambitions.
Vienna's mayor as an important supporter
Wrabetz is being pushed in particular by the Mayor of Vienna, Michael Ludwig. The once powerful media manager thus plays a central role in the negotiations. SP leader Andi Babler is said to have reservations. His point of criticism: Wrabetz stands exclusively for TV agendas.
ÖVP no longer wants to burn its fingers
The ÖVP is not pushing forward with media. There is nothing to be gained here and they no longer want to burn their fingers on the subject - see debates about ORF funding. They are happy to let Neos and SPÖ take the lead. Wrabetz himself was quite defensive about "transfer rumors" last Saturday at the general meeting of the Rapid Vienna soccer club, of which he is president.
He had been asked to negotiate. With regard to a move to the ministry, which is likely to include arts and culture as well as media, Wrabetz said: "I haven't approached anyone about this yet, and I haven't been approached either."
