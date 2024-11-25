Political turmoil surrounding former ORF boss Wrabetz

ÖVP no longer wants to burn its fingers

The ÖVP is not pushing forward with media. There is nothing to be gained here and they no longer want to burn their fingers on the subject - see debates about ORF funding. They are happy to let Neos and SPÖ take the lead. Wrabetz himself was quite defensive about "transfer rumors" last Saturday at the general meeting of the Rapid Vienna soccer club, of which he is president.

He had been asked to negotiate. With regard to a move to the ministry, which is likely to include arts and culture as well as media, Wrabetz said: "I haven't approached anyone about this yet, and I haven't been approached either."