Almost all districts blue, drama for ÖVP in Liezen

Where the Black Party is still in the lead, they still have to accept some significant losses - 13.5 percentage points in Ratten, for example. Only in Passail, the home of the provincial governor, was the ÖVP able to gain almost eight percentage points - at the expense of the SPÖ. The Reds were only able to hold on to the capital Weiz, but here too they lost 9.5 percentage points.