Hezbollah fired around 240 rockets at Israel

Israel regrets shelling by Lebanese army

On Sunday, the Israeli army and the Hezbollah militia fought further battles around the town of Khiam in the south. According to reports from the state agency NNA, the Israeli military attacked the important town from the air and with artillery. Ground troops continued to attempt to advance into the town. These were the heaviest attacks in Khiam for two months. The Lebanese army, which is not actually involved in the war, mourned further casualties: one soldier was killed and 18 others injured, it announced after an attack on one of its bases near the coastal town of Tyre. The state agency NNA reported that the Israeli army had shelled it with artillery and that a fire had broken out at a weapons depot.