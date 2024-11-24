Several injured
Hezbollah fired around 240 rockets at Israel
Following heavy Israeli air strikes with many casualties in Lebanon, the Hezbollah militia, which is allied with Iran, has fired an unusually high number of rockets at Israel.
According to the Israeli military, around 240 missiles had been counted by the evening. Many were intercepted, but at least six people were injured, according to the emergency services.
Footage from the MDA medical service showed burning cars in Petah Tikva. The sirens sounded again there in the evening. Hezbollah declared that it had fired two precision missiles at military targets in Tel Aviv and the surrounding area. Since the morning, there had been rocket alerts in numerous Israeli regions. According to the army, around 30 missiles were fired at the coastal city of Haifa and the Western Galilee region alone within minutes, some of which were intercepted.
Borrell calls for more pressure on both warring parties
During a visit to the Lebanese capital Beirut, EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell called for more pressure on the warring parties. Without a ceasefire, neither Israelis nor the internally displaced persons in Lebanon would be able to return to their homes, Borrell wrote after talks with the Lebanese leadership on Platform X. "The Israeli army has wiped out 37 villages in southern Lebanon and continues to drop one-ton bombs on the center of Beirut. This must stop, as must Hezbollah's attacks on Israeli communities," said Borrell after talks with Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who is considered a Hezbollah confidant.
According to the Ministry of Health, 84 people were killed and 213 injured in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon on Saturday. In Beirut alone, 27 people were killed, as the authorities announced on Sunday evening. Recovery work was still underway. On Saturday, there had still been talk of 20 dead in Beirut. The Hezbollah militia has been firing rockets at Israel since the beginning of the Gaza war more than a year ago. Israel responds with massive air strikes and a ground offensive.
Israel regrets shelling by Lebanese army
On Sunday, the Israeli army and the Hezbollah militia fought further battles around the town of Khiam in the south. According to reports from the state agency NNA, the Israeli military attacked the important town from the air and with artillery. Ground troops continued to attempt to advance into the town. These were the heaviest attacks in Khiam for two months. The Lebanese army, which is not actually involved in the war, mourned further casualties: one soldier was killed and 18 others injured, it announced after an attack on one of its bases near the coastal town of Tyre. The state agency NNA reported that the Israeli army had shelled it with artillery and that a fire had broken out at a weapons depot.
The Israeli army expressed regret after the attack. It had taken place in an area where there was fighting with the terrorist organization Hezbollah. The army only directed its attacks against the Shiite militia and not intentionally against the Lebanese armed forces, it said in a statement. The incident is being investigated. The Lebanese armed forces are increasingly caught between the fronts in their own country. Since Israel expanded its attacks in the neighboring country in September, the army has reported several deaths.
