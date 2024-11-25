Clues to the motive for the murder
Incredible twist in the case of the murdered Melek
The drama surrounding Melek, who was only ten days old, is a far greater tragedy than previously suspected. According to the latest information, the girl was not the victim of cot depression - but of an honor killing.
Police officers, doctors, nurses and all those who took part in the search operation for hours on Thursday are in shock and cannot cope with the baby's death.
Baby was born far too early
Let's reconstruct the first and last ten days of little Melek's life: she was born far too early and had to be lovingly nursed by the hospital staff with all their strength.
The girl's will to survive was so great that she was able to overcome the difficult start in life. But the hard struggle did not lead to a happy ending. As reported, Melek disappeared from her crib in the premature birth ward at the Favoriten clinic on Thursday morning.
The theory of an unknown kidnapper was quickly discarded - the investigation quickly focused on her own mother. A 30-year-old Turkish woman by birth. Stories of a childbed depression quickly made the rounds.
Mother led officers to the garbage can
Shortly afterwards, however, the terrible suspicion arose: the baby had been dumped in the bin. After a large-scale search, there was terrible certainty: the 30-year-old woman could no longer withstand police questioning and led the detectives to a yellow plastic garbage can outside the hospital grounds. The investigators' first suspicion on examining the body: Melek had frozen to death overnight in the dark, icy garbage can.
The autopsy results revealed an even more terrible truth on Sunday morning. The girl was brutally beaten to death, suffering from traumatic brain injury caused by multiple blunt force trauma.
Died because of "offended honor"
It is now becoming increasingly clear that the baby did not die because of her mother's depression, but because of the "offended honor" of the men in the Turkish family clan. Melek's mother and father were not married and the child was obviously not wanted in the community.
Three big questions need to be answered:
1. where is the crime scene? The forensics team is unlikely to have found any evidence of a homicide inside the clinic. Was Melek possibly killed outside the clinic?
2. where did the black plastic bag come from? The dead baby was wrapped in it. According to investigators, such bags are not used on the hospital grounds.
3. was the mother alone? Criminologists are also investigating an accomplice theory, although the 30-year-old has confessed to the killing. But is a family member involved in the terrible crime?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
