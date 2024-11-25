Incredible twist in the case of the murdered Melek

Mother led officers to the garbage can

Shortly afterwards, however, the terrible suspicion arose: the baby had been dumped in the bin. After a large-scale search, there was terrible certainty: the 30-year-old woman could no longer withstand police questioning and led the detectives to a yellow plastic garbage can outside the hospital grounds. The investigators' first suspicion on examining the body: Melek had frozen to death overnight in the dark, icy garbage can.