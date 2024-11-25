Sustainable packaging
New trend: “Furoshiki cloths” as wrapping paper
Every year, Christmas brings with it a huge amount of wrapping paper. More and more people are turning to "Furoshiki cloths" - a sustainable alternative. The owner of the Klagenfurt boutique "Stoff&Chic" explains how they work.
If you want to save yourself the stress of Christmas, get presents for your loved ones early - but instead of wrapping them in traditional wrapping paper as usual, more and more people are trying out a special folding and knotting technique, as Karin Kruse from the "Stoff&Chic" boutique confirms: "This Japanese tradition is also becoming increasingly popular in Austria, especially now at Christmas time." We are talking about furoshiki scarves.
What is furoshiki?
Furoshiki cloths have their origins in ancient Japan. They were originally used in bathhouses to wrap clothing and personal items. They later found their way into everyday life and were used to wrap gifts or transport goods: "Furoshiki is a sustainable, versatile and stylish alternative to disposable gift wrap and plastic bags. They are reusable, easy to handle and adapt to any object," says Kruse, who also offers workshops at her company: "Participants not only learn how to sew their own cloth, but also the most common tying techniques to use the Furoshiki in a variety of ways." Whether as gift wrapping, a bag, decoration or accessory: the scarves can be used for all kinds of things.
Instructions:
1. place the gift diagonally in the center of the cloth. Note that the gift should not be larger than a third of the diagonal!
2. fold two opposite corners over the gift and wrap it.
3. cross over the remaining corners and tie them into a double knot.
4. optionally, you can decorate the knot or add a card.
In keeping with the Christmas season, the entrepreneur shares simple instructions for a furoshiki wrap (see info box): "Using a Furoshiki scarf is easy and fun," enthuses the Klagenfurt-based entrepreneur, who combines Japanese tradition with modern demands with her own brand "FuroChici".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.