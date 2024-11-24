Unsettled weather
Now it’s getting frosty: the country is expecting minus 7 degrees!
The country will start the new working week with unsettled weather on Monday. That's the forecast from the experts at Geosphere Austria. It could also be very frosty in the morning. Temperatures of up to minus seven degrees are expected.
On Monday, there will be patches of low and high fog in the north, east and south-east. Along and north of the Danube, the fog will often remain all day, otherwise it will usually clear by midday. Away from the fog patches, the sun will shine, while the first high clouds will gather in the west in the evening. Temperatures will be between minus seven and plus five degrees in the morning and between two and even 15 degrees in the afternoon, depending on whether it is foggy or sunny.
Mix of sun and clouds
On Tuesday, it will remain dry in the south and south-east with a mix of sun and clouds. In the other regions, clouds will move in and out, and in the west and north it may rain occasionally until the early afternoon. The sun will usually only appear briefly. Temperatures will be between minus five and plus five degrees in the morning and between four and 13 degrees in the afternoon.
Tomorrow starts cloudy and with rain
On Wednesday, a disturbance will move across Austria from the west. Already in the morning it will be mostly cloudy with widespread rain, especially in the south and southeast. From midday, the clouds will clear in the west and the sun will be out again. Temperatures in the morning will be between minus two and plus four degrees, reaching five to eleven degrees in the afternoon.
On Thursday, a cold front from the northwest will bring dense clouds and rain or snowfall in the early hours of the morning. In the afternoon, it will clear up again in the west and north. Temperatures will be between minus two and plus four degrees in the morning and between four and eight degrees during the day.
Light precipitation possible
On Friday, a disturbance will dominate over Austria with cloudy and unsettled weather. Occasional light precipitation is possible. Early temperatures will be between minus three and plus three degrees, with highs reaching five to eight degrees.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
