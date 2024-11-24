Now it’s getting frosty: the country is expecting minus 7 degrees!

On Monday, there will be patches of low and high fog in the north, east and south-east. Along and north of the Danube, the fog will often remain all day, otherwise it will usually clear by midday. Away from the fog patches, the sun will shine, while the first high clouds will gather in the west in the evening. Temperatures will be between minus seven and plus five degrees in the morning and between two and even 15 degrees in the afternoon, depending on whether it is foggy or sunny.