Shiffrin honest: “Took so much energy”

Gurgl went down well with the ladies skiers

Shiffrin made friends with Gurgl straight away, although the surface initially reminded her of the devastating white of Beijing. The snow was as dry as in Beijing, when she experienced some of the darkest days of her career, said Shiffrin. However, she praised the challenging topography. "I really like the slope, it reminds me a bit of Schladming. The slope, the course, the crowd - it's wonderful to be here," said Shiffrin.