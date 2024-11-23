ÖSV eagles show up
Pius Paschke triumphs ahead of four Austrians
Strong performance by the ÖSV eagles at the jumping event in Lillehammer! While the German Pius Paschke was able to celebrate victory on Saturday, the Austrians Daniel Tschofenig, Maximilian Ortner, Stefan Kraft and Jan Hörl took second to fifth place.
Austria's ski jumping men got off to a sensational start to the new World Cup season on Saturday. In the first individual competition of the season, only the German Pius Paschke prevented a quadruple victory for the ÖSV with an outstanding 138.5-meter jump in the second round. Daniel Tschofenig, the completely surprising Maximilian Ortner and half-time leader Stefan Kraft as well as qualifying winner Jan Hörl finished in second place.
Ortner had only come to Norway the day before to replace the injured Daniel Huber. The 22-year-old from Carinthia was beaten by Paschke by ten points and Tschofenig by 2.1 points. Overall World Cup title defender Kraft missed out on the podium in fourth place, but was highly satisfied after taking the lead.
Ortner couldn't believe his luck
"I don't even know what's going on. It's indescribable what happened, a dream has come true. There's no better way to start the season," said a jubilant youngster Ortner in the ORF interview.
Kraft was not able to convert his half-time lead into another podium place, but he was still "very happy". You can find a bit of something on the second jump, he said. "I was a bit too close to the take-off." Kraft praised an "amazing team performance." Ortner had already jumped really well in the fall. "The coach nominates him and then he takes the podium away from me," joked Kraft.
Hörl was satisfied with his "solid start" in fifth place. After winning in the qualifiers, he had expected a little more. "I was a bit stiffer in the competition. Hats off to Ortner, he's doing a really good job. It shows that the boys in TG 2 (training group 2) also have very good people."
All seven Austrians in the top 15 after the 1st run
Already in the first round, Austria's team had a team density that was not thought possible: All seven ÖSV jumpers in the top 15 and even Ortner (22), who flew in after Huber's injury shock, sailed to fifth place. Kraft, who had not yet classified himself at top level before the competition, not only surprised the competition: "This is the most surprising thing I have ever experienced. I made the best jump for ages, but it felt exactly as I imagined it would. For me, this is already a huge victory today - no matter what happens," said the defending World Cup champion into the ORF microphone after his 133 m jump.
Dangerous incident in qualification
There had already been a dangerous and unprecedented situation in the qualification: Kristoffer Eriksen Sundal was still preparing on the beam when he received a "push" out of nowhere from the movable take-off system behind it, complete with banner. Sundal made the best of it, landing 132 m, but then understandably scolded the organizers. "It could have ended badly because I couldn't control the binding." Hörl had won the qualification with a superior 141 m.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
