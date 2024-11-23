Pius Paschke triumphs ahead of four Austrians

All seven Austrians in the top 15 after the 1st run

Already in the first round, Austria's team had a team density that was not thought possible: All seven ÖSV jumpers in the top 15 and even Ortner (22), who flew in after Huber's injury shock, sailed to fifth place. Kraft, who had not yet classified himself at top level before the competition, not only surprised the competition: "This is the most surprising thing I have ever experienced. I made the best jump for ages, but it felt exactly as I imagined it would. For me, this is already a huge victory today - no matter what happens," said the defending World Cup champion into the ORF microphone after his 133 m jump.