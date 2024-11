Klagenfurt Poetry Prize: On the keyboard of words

What did he say when juror and Büchner Prize winner Josef Winkler congratulated him after the jury meeting for the Stadtwerke Poetry Prize? "First I take an antihypertensive and then a happy drink." Well, the author, who was born in Villach in 1963, has been working as an editor since 1990 and published a volume of poetry at the age of 20, will probably be drunk with joy until November 28 (6 pm). Then the founder and long-standing artistic director of ORFEO (series of vocal events), who has already been recognized once at the Carinthian Poetry Prize, will not only receive a certificate and glass trophy from HTL Ferlach, but also 5000 euros in prize money.