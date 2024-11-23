Interview with star
Ski Aggu brought the Empire St. Martin to life
Lots of ski goggles, big banners and a good mood: there was a lot going on at Empire St. Martin on Saturday night when megastar Ski Aggu stormed the stage. For many young people, he is the hottest artist at the moment. His hits such as "Party Sahne" and "Friesenjung" really got the Empire shaking.
The Empire St. Martin was packed to the rafters on Saturday night. The reason: well-known German rapper Ski Aggu stormed the stage, and it was one of his last club shows. But the 27-year-old Berliner didn't miss the chance to perform one last time at the Empire: "My management said I should stop doing club shows, but I won't let them stop me," he emphasized loudly on stage.
He is something of an icon among the youngsters. Summer banger "Friesenjung", the mega-hit "mietfrei" and many other songs have earned him more than five million Spotify listeners and a full dance floor at the Empire.
Although the Empire opened its doors at 9pm last night, fans had to be patient as the star was a long time coming.
It wasn't until exactly 2 o'clock that they could be happy. But that made for an even better mood and party atmosphere. To stand out in the huge crowd, some Ski Aggu fans even turned up with big homemade banners: "Ski Aggu for President" and "I love you! Photo?". These did not go unnoticed by Ski Aggu and were always commented on.
Free T-shirt and more
Some guests were also able to enjoy free T-shirts from his merch, as he threw one or two shirts into the crowd while he was performing on stage. After an hour of hits, a big mosh pit and even a birthday serenade for a fan girl, the Berliner left the stage.
I'm only at the Empire once a year when there's a special event. Today I'm here for Ski Aggu. I'm really looking forward to seeing him.
Fan Niklas Friedinger (21) aus Tragwein kurz vor der Show
Exclusive interview with Ski Aggu
Afterwards, the "Krone" had the exclusive opportunity to speak to the star of the evening. In this interview, Ski Aggu was asked some difficult "either/or" questions: When asked "Currywurst or Wiener Schnitzel?", the answer was easy for him as a native Berliner: "Currywurst, I'm afraid I have to say as a Berliner." The question: "Football or skiing?" was a little more difficult for him to answer.
In the end, however, he opted for his sport - soccer. "Not everyone can afford to ski, but anyone can play soccer," said the 27-year-old artist, explaining his decision.
Finally, the well-known German rapper made it clear once again that you can see him again in Linz next year in June: "Unfortunately, I won't be on tour in Austria next year, but you can see me at a concert at the Lido Sounds Festival. I'm looking forward to seeing you."
