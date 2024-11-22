An evening full of magic
krone.tv invites you to the “Wicked” premiere at Cineplexx!
krone.at, krone.tv and kronehit invite you to the Austrian premiere of "Wicked"! To mark the release of the magical musical adaptation (exclusively in cinemas from December 6), we are giving away 45 x 2 tickets for the equally magical premiere on December 4 in the Dolby Cinema auditorium at Cineplexx Millennium City. Take part now and secure your tickets!
The Broadway phenomenon "Wicked" celebrates its cinema debut with a spectacular film adaptation. Director Jon M. Chu ("Crazy Rich Asians", "In the Heights") brings the popular story of the Witches of Oz to the big screen.
The story centers on Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo, and Glinda, portrayed by Ariana Grande, who meet at Glizz University. Their friendship is put to the test when they are confronted with the political and social challenges of the Land of Oz.
While Glinda strives for power and popularity, Elphaba fights for justice and upholds her principles - with shocking consequences. In their incredible adventures in Oz, both must ultimately fulfill their destinies: Glinda as the good girl and Elphaba as the wicked witch of the west.
The film not only impresses with its star cast, including Michelle Yeoh as Madame Akaber and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, but also with its lavish visual effects, magnificent sets and rousing music. Classics such as "Defying Gravity" and "Popular" have been reinterpreted to capture the hearts of old and new fans alike. The story is based on the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire and the award-winning musical by Stephen Schwartz.
Take part & win
The premiere of "Wicked" will take place on December 4 at Cineplexx Millennium City in the premium Dolby Cinema auditorium, which impresses with the sharpest and highest-contrast image thanks to Dolby Vision and ultimate surround sound thanks to Dolby Atmos. We are giving away 45 x 2 tickets for this magical evening, where we will be welcoming our winners from 7 pm with a welcome drink by Lillet, a nail styling corner with OPI and The Studio by Anny and a photo box for the film.
When: December 4
Where: Cineplexx Millennium City, Wehlistraße 66, 1200 Vienna
Ticket distribution and guest reception: from 19:00
Movie start: 20:15
Simply fill in the form and with a bit of luck you could be in with a chance. The closing date for entries is November 28, at 9 am. Good luck!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
