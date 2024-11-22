krone.tv invites you to the “Wicked” premiere at Cineplexx!

Take part & win

The premiere of "Wicked" will take place on December 4 at Cineplexx Millennium City in the premium Dolby Cinema auditorium, which impresses with the sharpest and highest-contrast image thanks to Dolby Vision and ultimate surround sound thanks to Dolby Atmos. We are giving away 45 x 2 tickets for this magical evening, where we will be welcoming our winners from 7 pm with a welcome drink by Lillet, a nail styling corner with OPI and The Studio by Anny and a photo box for the film.