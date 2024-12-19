Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Perfect for the party

This is how the stars style the glamorous color green

Nachrichten
19.12.2024 08:00

Just in time for the party season before Christmas, celebrities are providing plenty of inspiration for the right looks. The royals and celebrities are looking particularly glamorous in green.

0 Kommentare

Emerald green in particular is always an eye-catcher in the run-up to Christmas. Princess Madeleine, who recently made a sparkling appearance in a dress in this warm shade of green, knows this too. 

The sister of Crown Princess Victoria combined the simple dress with a wrap-look detail and stand-up collar with gold accessories, which also sparkled in the spotlight. 

Princess Madeleine of Sweden (Bild: picturedesk.com/action press / Action Press)
Princess Madeleine of Sweden
(Bild: picturedesk.com/action press / Action Press)

Glamorous appearance guaranteed
But it's not just the royals who love green - Hollywood stars also know the effect of the color. It's no wonder that Rebel Wilson opted for a great V-neck dress in pine green at the Governor Awards in November. 

In order to give the color and the cut enough space, the actress refrained from wearing flashy jewelry and opted for a simple updo. Black high heels rounded off the look.

Rebel Wilson (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jon Kopaloff)
Rebel Wilson
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jon Kopaloff)

J.Lo and Seymour pretty sexy
If you like it even more glamorous, you can take a cue from Jennifer Lopez's outfit. The singer recently appeared on Instagram in an extremely sexy petrol green dress.

The sequin dress with an extra-deep neckline glittered like crazy. The singer combined the more than party-ready look with a color-coordinated feather boa and a glittering nail design.

Jane Seymour's look on the red carpet of the International Emmy Awards was no less exciting. The actress also opted for a glittering look in emerald green with a plunging neckline.

And everyone could see that she felt more than comfortable in it.

Jane Seymour is also visibly comfortable in her green glamorous look. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dia Dipasupil)
Jane Seymour is also visibly comfortable in her green glamorous look.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dia Dipasupil)

Simple and beautiful
But green also looks particularly beautiful in a simple version, as Claudia Schiffer proves.

The model beauty wore a pine green midi dress for an Instagram post, which hugged her beautiful curves beautifully. Caramel brown boots rounded off the look.

Only for the fashion-forward!
And even grass green is more fashionable now than it has been for a long time. The reason for this is Cynthia Erivo's cool look at the premiere of the movie "Wicked".

Cynthia Erivo (Bild: picturedesk.com/Mario Anzuoni / REUTERS )
Cynthia Erivo
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Mario Anzuoni / REUTERS )

The actress appeared on the red carpet in a poison green leather dress with a cut-out and combined the eye-catching dress with a fringed coat in the same color.

This much is certain: a look like this is only for the fashion-conscious, but it will definitely make you a star at any Christmas party!  

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf