Perfect for the party
This is how the stars style the glamorous color green
Just in time for the party season before Christmas, celebrities are providing plenty of inspiration for the right looks. The royals and celebrities are looking particularly glamorous in green.
Emerald green in particular is always an eye-catcher in the run-up to Christmas. Princess Madeleine, who recently made a sparkling appearance in a dress in this warm shade of green, knows this too.
The sister of Crown Princess Victoria combined the simple dress with a wrap-look detail and stand-up collar with gold accessories, which also sparkled in the spotlight.
Glamorous appearance guaranteed
But it's not just the royals who love green - Hollywood stars also know the effect of the color. It's no wonder that Rebel Wilson opted for a great V-neck dress in pine green at the Governor Awards in November.
In order to give the color and the cut enough space, the actress refrained from wearing flashy jewelry and opted for a simple updo. Black high heels rounded off the look.
J.Lo and Seymour pretty sexy
If you like it even more glamorous, you can take a cue from Jennifer Lopez's outfit. The singer recently appeared on Instagram in an extremely sexy petrol green dress.
The sequin dress with an extra-deep neckline glittered like crazy. The singer combined the more than party-ready look with a color-coordinated feather boa and a glittering nail design.
Jane Seymour's look on the red carpet of the International Emmy Awards was no less exciting. The actress also opted for a glittering look in emerald green with a plunging neckline.
And everyone could see that she felt more than comfortable in it.
Simple and beautiful
But green also looks particularly beautiful in a simple version, as Claudia Schiffer proves.
The model beauty wore a pine green midi dress for an Instagram post, which hugged her beautiful curves beautifully. Caramel brown boots rounded off the look.
Only for the fashion-forward!
And even grass green is more fashionable now than it has been for a long time. The reason for this is Cynthia Erivo's cool look at the premiere of the movie "Wicked".
The actress appeared on the red carpet in a poison green leather dress with a cut-out and combined the eye-catching dress with a fringed coat in the same color.
This much is certain: a look like this is only for the fashion-conscious, but it will definitely make you a star at any Christmas party!
