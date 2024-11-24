Virgo 24.8. - 23.9.: A Capricorn with money

Caution in the first half of the year! Jupiter causes a Leo, Gemini or Pisces to seduce and confuse you. You will hardly be able to say no. Who could blame you? But what does a Taurus think? After all, he would be the one to tempt you - because of his incomparable tenderness. Tip: You should wait and see and only take advantage of the opportunities that Venus & Mars "send" after the summer - there might be a (wealthy) Cancer or Capricorn who "ticks" in a similar way to you and wants to get married right away. He has the non-plus-ultra lucky horoscope in 2025 and you - the ever-reliable Virgo - would be the icing on the cake!