The big annual horoscope especially for all singles and lonely people: Exclusively for them, "Krone" astrologer Riccarda Ritter and her team of experts have determined who has the best stars and when, and who might even find true love ...
Everything is possible - even a wedding ring. For Taurus, Scorpio and some Aries, cosmic forces will put their foot down. Your personal birth time will decide - and you will also have a little say.
I wish some of you luck in starting a family, others luck in staying single, becoming single and also in being a life partner.
Yours, Riccarda Ritter
Aries 21.3. - 20.4.: Things aregetting wonderfully serious
2025 it's going to go round - with a happy ending or a steady partner. Venus/Jupiter/Mars/Pluto ignite a firework display of passion, which (depending on your personal birth time) could be associated with financial benefits. Your astrological best times are in the first half of the year. Perhaps you will fall in love with your boss? The lucky planet will probably "send" you a Libra, Cancer or Capricorn (at work, on a trip or at a party) who likes you just the way you are. You will find love and security with him/her. For some, however, something comes to light in the summer that they would have preferred to hide. Perhaps you'll confess beforehand?
Taurus 21.4. - 20.5.: Relationship forever
No more "sitting alone in front of the TV", because your horoscope suggests new friends, travel and even a hot love affair for some (depending on your personal birth time/ascendant). Saturn, Neptune, Venus & Jupiter indicate that you could meet someone who wants you as much as you want them. Possibly a Taurus, a Leo, a Libra - maybe even a marriage-minded Cancer who has a lucky horoscope in 2025 and is sure to inspire you, spoil you ... or hold on to you forever. The best thing is that Saturn protects everything you achieve in your Jupiter luck.
Gemini 21.5. - 21.6.: Goodbye loneliness!
Jupiter, Pluto, Mars & Venus, a fiery Leo, a funny Cancer or a tender Capricorn play important roles and beautify your year. When and where? On a (foreign?) trip in February or May, perhaps in connection with your hobby. Be careful, he/she will want you with skin and hair! Do you want to? But there is still a past that could possibly spoil things (Saturn). Is it something to do with relatives, an ex-partner or an unfaithful Pisces? Tip: Draw a cool line under it and make a determined start to a bright future for two. Goodbye to being alone! At last!
Cancer 22.6. - 22.7.: Great love, great luck
Saturn, Venus and Uranus show a clear star: if you want to, it will be very easy to meet an attractive Gemini, Taurus or Pisces very soon who simply won't be able to say no to you. In sport, for example? In your club? For some in spring, for others in summer, a Capricorn will be very important. And then? Love at first sight? A relationship with money? Anything is possible. In any case, harmony and security will arise. And if you're still alone in March - you certainly won't be by the end of 2025. If you're a Cancer, you're sure to be pleased: Uranus indicates interesting journeys, nice surprises or a change of location.
Leo 23.7. - 23.8.: Singles soon in pairs
The end of many a solo trip, because Venus & Jupiter end all Leo loneliness and turn singles into couples. No matter whether they are young or young at heart ... no matter how much they wanted to remain unattached - in 2025 they will fall into the love trap, and a wonderful one at that. For many July Lions, Neptune shows (in dreams?) who the right person is. I have to advise you on this: Try it out on the spot! You won't be able to let go! Uranus only intervenes on the dates 14 to 23 August - the scales will fall from your eyes - yes, that's right: a Pisces or Sagittarius is not completely faithful ... you should leave this "wrong path" quickly.
Virgo 24.8. - 23.9.: A Capricorn with money
Caution in the first half of the year! Jupiter causes a Leo, Gemini or Pisces to seduce and confuse you. You will hardly be able to say no. Who could blame you? But what does a Taurus think? After all, he would be the one to tempt you - because of his incomparable tenderness. Tip: You should wait and see and only take advantage of the opportunities that Venus & Mars "send" after the summer - there might be a (wealthy) Cancer or Capricorn who "ticks" in a similar way to you and wants to get married right away. He has the non-plus-ultra lucky horoscope in 2025 and you - the ever-reliable Virgo - would be the icing on the cake!
Libra 24.9. - 23.10.: A lot of back and forth
Would you rather be solo or with a partner? No matter how sure or unsure you may be: in 2025, a refreshingly stormy wind is blowing for all Libra: it's all up in the air, it's about everything - least of all about relationship prospects. Someone will want to hold on to you, but you yourself will want to change direction (in terms of work or housing?). Watch out! Between March and June, Jupiter/Venus can maneuver your feelings and plans into harmony and turn flirtations into real love. Neptune interferes with some September Librans. My tip: wait and see! Chance often brings about a happy turn of events.
Scorpio 24.10. - 22.11.: A dream partner is waiting
Wonderful news for November Scorpios: Saturn guarantees security - in tender arms and forever! Your horoscope shows peace and happiness. The following applies to the dates 13 to 22 November: after a long period of back and forth caused by Uranus, you will know from July how much you want a firm commitment! Then it's just a matter of putting your plans into action. Easier said than done? Not at all! If you follow your inner voice and signal your readiness in spring under Venus & Mars, you can meet your dream partner. In the chat room, on the slopes, doing sports ... A Cancer, a Pisces or an Aquarius is waiting for you somewhere.
Sagittarius 23.11. - 21.12.: Just say YES
What's with your breakneck exuberance? Hands off anyone (or everyone) who is already taken! Interfering with others won't bring you any luck in 2025, as Jupiter/Saturn clearly show. The temptations are great for all Sagittarians. My advice to November Sagittarians: go for it! Listen to your inner voice, then an Aries or a Leo could end your single life forever. My advice to December Sagittarians is to "trust who", because who wants to fall for empty promises? In summer, Mars/Venus and your sex appeal open the door ... whoever "comes in" will want to stay. Tip: Say YES!
Capricorn 22.12. - 20.1.: A stable relationship
Surprise and luck for January Capricorns! Venus and Uranus suddenly open your eyes - by chance between March and July. Now it becomes clear who the right person is and where your private path will lead. Nevertheless, pay attention to what someone with the zodiac sign Aries or Leo says and don't deviate from your professional goals under any circumstances. Because in 2025, it will be easier than ever to combine work and feelings. A solid relationship! Wonderful! For those born in December: put an end to your ego trip. Because someone is counting on your gratitude and loyalty! You should take this to heart, especially in May, if he/she wants to get serious.
Aquarius 21.1. - 19.2.: Soloists become couples
The daily grind is a thing of the past! For Aquarians, 2025 is the year when things really get going. In the end, many things will be different than they were before. Venus and Jupiter will turn some soloists into couples. And believe it or not, some will become parents. Wife ... husband ... mom or dad - how does that sound to your ears? Tip: Familiarize yourself with it right now. Put an end to fun, casual affairs, because someone is counting on your loyalty and they deserve it. For those born after the 10th: A fiery Scorpio is certainly exciting, but not for long, because he/she can't be "owned" and is often burning with jealousy.
Pisces 20.2. - 20.3. decision in summer
Lonely Pisces have a thousand chances of finding love for life in 2025. The summer is decisive. Under strong Jupiter-Venus influences, a Scorpio, a Cancer or a Capricorn (whom you have known for a long time) could approach. Whether it turns into more than a hot affair depends on you (you prefer a partner with money to one without). For those born from the 3rd onwards: you will probably meet someone by chance who, like you, wants to enjoy life and love. Perhaps you still have feelings for an ex-partner? Who knows if he/she doesn't feel the same way? Either way, Saturn is asking you to make a commitment. Who do you want?
