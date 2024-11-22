Animals in search of a new home

Chow Chow Rottweiler mix Alwin (7) needs a caregiver who offers him clarity and structure. The mixed-breed male knows what he wants and also shows clearly when he doesn't like something. However, this is no reason to shy away, if you take the time to build up trust, the male dog is up for anything. Alwin is looking for responsible owners, stable personalities with dog experience who want to take the time to become a great human-dog team. Who is interested in this great boy?