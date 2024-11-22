Allocation Vorarlberg
Animals in search of a new home
The animal corner presents the animal of the week from the Vorarlberg animal shelter: Milton (2) is looking for a new home together with the guinea pig lady Lyra. Guinea pigs are very social animals that should never be kept alone.
Chow Chow Rottweiler mix Alwin (7) needs a caregiver who offers him clarity and structure. The mixed-breed male knows what he wants and also shows clearly when he doesn't like something. However, this is no reason to shy away, if you take the time to build up trust, the male dog is up for anything. Alwin is looking for responsible owners, stable personalities with dog experience who want to take the time to become a great human-dog team. Who is interested in this great boy?
Luna (4) is a very active and curious dog. She loves to be out and about in nature - long walks or hikes are always very welcome with her. Due to her breed, however, she should be sufficiently exercised not only physically but also mentally. She is friendly towards people and other rabbits, although she is sometimes a little unsure at first.
The dwarf rabbits Klecks and Frisbee (1) are together looking for a nice, new, species-appropriate home with plenty of exercise. If you have a place for the two sniffy noses, please contact the Vorarlberg animal shelter.
