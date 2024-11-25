Heart health: early detection is key

On November 29, the "HEARTS Conference" will take place in Vienna for the third time. The program of this modern heart congress includes the prevention of cardiovascular diseases through nutrition as well as the latest surgical techniques and innovations in heart surgery and cardiology.

In the evening, there will be a charity gala with musical star Maya Hakvoort, Lukas Perman and young stars from Leona König's talent factory "Die Goldene Note" at Palais Zögernitz in Vienna.