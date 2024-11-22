Baby’s body found in garbage bin on hospital grounds

Carer noticed the disappearance

On Thursday, the initially assumed abduction of an infant from the neonatal ward of the Favoriten clinic triggered a large-scale police operation. The baby had disappeared from the hospital's neonatal ward shortly before midday on Thursday. A nurse had noticed this and raised the alarm. The police were then alerted.

Police sniffer dogs were deployed in the course of the intensive search. They found the body in a dustbin near the hospital. However, further investigations revealed that the garbage collectors had apparently already emptied the bin. This led to an urgent search for the MA 48 vehicle in question in the afternoon.