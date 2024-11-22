Vorteilswelt
Mother arrested

Baby’s body found in garbage bin on hospital grounds

Nachrichten
22.11.2024 10:49

Now the sad certainty: the baby missing since Thursday has now been found dead in a dustbin on the hospital grounds of the Favoriten Clinic. The mother is under urgent suspicion and has been provisionally arrested. She is apparently in a state of mental distress. The baby was only ten days old.

A shocking twist in the case of the missing baby from the Favoriten clinic in Vienna: the tragic discovery ends the intensive search that had been underway since Thursday. The 30-year-old mother is urgently suspected of murder and has confessed to the crime, according to the police. She was also the one who showed investigators the garbage bin in which the baby was found.

Baby probably froze to death
According to initial information, the mother probably wrapped the baby in a plastic bag and a blanket and then placed it in a dung bin not far from the clinic. According to initial reports, the baby probably froze to death due to the winter temperatures. An autopsy has now been ordered to clarify the cause of death.

The crime scene has been cordoned off.
Carer noticed the disappearance
On Thursday, the initially assumed abduction of an infant from the neonatal ward of the Favoriten clinic triggered a large-scale police operation. The baby had disappeared from the hospital's neonatal ward shortly before midday on Thursday. A nurse had noticed this and raised the alarm. The police were then alerted.

Police sniffer dogs were deployed in the course of the intensive search. They found the body in a dustbin near the hospital. However, further investigations revealed that the garbage collectors had apparently already emptied the bin. This led to an urgent search for the MA 48 vehicle in question in the afternoon.

All cars entering and leaving the hospital grounds were searched.
After a large-scale search of the entire city area, the MA 48 vehicle in question was stopped and searched not far from the hospital. The girl could not be found here either. The first lead of a service dog to a dustbin was probably a false alarm.

Many questions remain unanswered. The interrogations regarding a possible initial suspicion of a crime were already proving difficult on Thursday. In initial questioning on Thursday, the father was unable to provide any conclusive information about the disappearance of his child. And the mother is apparently in a state of mental distress. Officers from the Tulzer homicide squad are investigating at full speed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Budin
Christoph Budin
Porträt von Sandra Ramsauer
Sandra Ramsauer
Porträt von Sandra Beck
Sandra Beck
