Tourism stable: fewer overnight stays, more guests

In the past summer season, 6.4 million guests arrived in Tirol. This is an increase of 1.4%, but cannot hide the fact that the length of stay and thus the number of overnight stays fell slightly: By 0.3% to 22.7 million. According to MCI Tourismus, summer tourism in Tirol generated 2.4 billion euros this year, which represents a decline of 0.1% when inflation is taken into account.