“Should experience a carefree, safe ski festival”

Arriving by public transport, on skis and less by car has proven to be a good idea. "We are currently working on the final details. The new train station in Maishofen and the bus terminals in Hinterglemm will help, there will be more parking spaces and we will make a comprehensive appeal for fans to come by public transport and on skis, as space for private transport is limited," says Stefan Pfeiffenberger from the Zell am See district administration.