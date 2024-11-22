Preparation for the World Ski Championships
“Should experience a carefree, safe ski festival”
The Zell am See district authority is preparing intensively for the upcoming World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. Behind the scenes, they are working on safety concepts to ensure that everything runs smoothly from February 4 to 16...
The Zell am See district administration has its hands full. Because the authorities are also facing a mammoth task with the World Cup. District Governor Bernhard Gratz explains: "Our top priority is the safety of the fans, athletes and everyone who is helping out. This ranges from the traffic concept to safe handling. We are working intensively on this together with all emergency organizations, the provincial police directorate, the organizer, the municipalities and everyone involved."
Adapting the concept to the World Ski Championships
The implementation of a traffic concept is the responsibility of the authorities. "We just met again on Thursday (yesterday, note) in a large group, but there are also smaller working groups for the various areas that are constantly working on it. Fortunately, we had a kind of small dress rehearsal with the World Cup final in March. But now the World Ski Championships are coming and the traffic concept has to be adapted accordingly," explains group leader Bernd Wilhelmstätter.
Arriving by public transport, on skis and less by car has proven to be a good idea. "We are currently working on the final details. The new train station in Maishofen and the bus terminals in Hinterglemm will help, there will be more parking spaces and we will make a comprehensive appeal for fans to come by public transport and on skis, as space for private transport is limited," says Stefan Pfeiffenberger from the Zell am See district administration.
Safety is the top priority
Bernhard Gratz explains: "We coordinate closely with the emergency services, the provincial police department, the event organizer and the municipality. Official inspections of the venues are also part of this and we will have a task force on site to ensure the best possible security and to be able to react quickly." In conclusion, Gratz says: "Fans, athletes and helpers should experience a safe and carefree ski festival."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.