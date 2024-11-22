Vorteilswelt
Reunion on Saturday

Austria talent was dumped by Sturm Graz

Nachrichten
22.11.2024 11:59

Austria Klagenfurt's Denzel Owusu is hoping to make his first appearance in the Bundesliga at Sturm Graz on Saturday. The buddy of Leipzig's shooting star Xavi Simons still has a score to settle with the double winners.

Back in the soccer business! After a two-and-a-half-year break, Austria Klagenfurt's new signing Denzel Owusu could be in the squad against Sturm on Saturday. Perhaps the 21-year-old defensive specialist will even make his Bundesliga debut.

Denzel Owuse (left) meets his old buddy Solomon Bonnah at Austria. (Bild: Kuess Josef/Kuess)
Denzel Owuse (left) meets his old buddy Solomon Bonnah at Austria.
(Bild: Kuess Josef/Kuess)

Feyenoord prevented transfer to Milan
At Feyenoord, the talented 18-year-old was only on the verge of a move. Then came the break with the Dutch team! AC Milan really wanted Denzel, both parties were in agreement. Then Feyenoord suddenly refused to let Denzel go. "I was really mentally exhausted. They cut me from then on, I wasn't even allowed to play in the U20s, I was only on the bench." Owusu then didn't play for a club for two years. "I mostly kept fit on my own. I love soccer, it was always clear that I would play again. I was just waiting for the right opportunity."

Owusu (left) played for Holland's U17 team with Xavi Simons (center/curly hair) and Bonnah (back). (Bild: zVg)
Owusu (left) played for Holland's U17 team with Xavi Simons (center/curly hair) and Bonnah (back).
(Bild: zVg)

Buddy of shooting star Simons
She now came with Klagenfurt. "Everything was just right. I feel totally at home." He also met up with an old buddy again in Solomon Bonnah. "I played with him in the U17 team. We get on really well. As a young player, it's important to have someone you can relate to," says Denzel, who is also a good friend of Dutch shooting star Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig): "We know each other from Feyenoord and the youth national team and still have a lot of contact."

Sturm was the first club after the break
Curious: Before Austria Klagenfurt, Denzel had been on trial with Saturday's opponents Sturm Graz of all clubs. "It was the first club after my break. But after a week I was told that I was no longer an issue - even though I was supposed to stay for two weeks. Of course I was annoyed. But in the end I was twice as motivated afterwards. Now at Austria, I have the chance to show them that it was a mistake to let me go." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Albert Kurka
Albert Kurka
