Austria talent was dumped by Sturm Graz

Feyenoord prevented transfer to Milan

At Feyenoord, the talented 18-year-old was only on the verge of a move. Then came the break with the Dutch team! AC Milan really wanted Denzel, both parties were in agreement. Then Feyenoord suddenly refused to let Denzel go. "I was really mentally exhausted. They cut me from then on, I wasn't even allowed to play in the U20s, I was only on the bench." Owusu then didn't play for a club for two years. "I mostly kept fit on my own. I love soccer, it was always clear that I would play again. I was just waiting for the right opportunity."