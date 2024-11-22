Vorteilswelt
In Deutschkreutz

Serious accident involving a tugboat and the police

Nachrichten
22.11.2024 06:00

Several investigators chased an illegal transport across Hungary during the night. The escape ended in Burgenland. The immigrants did not have an asylum application.

On Thursday night, an accomplice of a smuggling gang started his next refugee tour in Hungary. He drove off with three Syrians in a silver Mercedes. The destination was Austria. Long before the smuggler got close to the border, the illegal transport was noticed by officers from the transnational Operation Fox. The special unit took up the pursuit. The perpetrator accelerated at full throttle, finally racing across the border in Nikitsch.

Escape ended in Deutschkreutz
The wild escape came to an end at the cemetery in Deutschkreutz. The tractor Mercedes collided with an Operation Fox car, both left the road and ended up in a meadow. A second "Fox" service vehicle was involved in the crash.

Operation Fox jeep got stuck on stone blocks
"We were woken from our sleep at exactly 2.12 a.m. and alerted to recover the accident vehicles," says the Deutschkreutz-Girm fire department. A police jeep was sitting on stone blocks.

Lifting bags in use
"We were able to remove the large boulders with the help of a lifting bag. The jeep was then ready to drive again, as were the two other cars," said the emergency services. After an hour, their job was done. On the other hand, the police had to spend even longer dealing with the case.

The trafficker - the suspect is believed to be from Moldova - was arrested and taken in for questioning. The three refugees from Syria had to be looked after. It was initially unclear what would happen to them. At the time of going to press on Thursday, the immigrants had not yet applied for asylum in Austria.

