E-scooter gang held gun to woman’s temple

Police officer rammed and injured

"What would you have done with the money if you hadn't been caught by the police?" asks Zwangsleitner. "Bought drugs," is the answer. All three claim to have been addicted to drugs for several years. They had also taken "benzos" in tablet form on the evening of the crime. "Young people in Vienna are now massively involved in drug abuse. They take everything and everything mixed," said the lawyer for the first defendant. He also has to answer for resisting public authority and grievous bodily harm. When the police confronted the e-scooter gang, he raced towards a police officer on his scooter, ramming into him and injuring him.