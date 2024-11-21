No remorse in court
E-scooter gang held gun to woman’s temple
Three teenagers were on the lookout for victims on their e-scooters in Simmering. They circled pedestrians, threatening them with a blank-firing pistol, knives and garden shears. On Thursday, the trio will have to answer for aggravated robbery before a lay jury in Vienna's regional court. What the young defendants regret most is that they were caught.
Scenes of a crime committed by young people in Vienna: On October 7 at around 11 p.m., three boys mask themselves with ski caps and scarves, pack a blank gun, switchblade knife, folding knife and garden shears and get on three e-scooters. "We just took people we saw," says the 18-year-old first defendant to Judge Daniela Zwangsleitner.
A shot was also fired
They overtook and circled their victims with the electric vehicles and threatened to kill them at gunpoint. They stole money, an ATM card, cigarettes etc. - their first victim in Simmering was a young woman who was on her way home. The first defendant held the pistol directly to her temple during the aggravated robbery. The others pointed knives and garden shears at her. The 18-year-old also shot in the air once.
"Have you thought about what you did to this young woman? How frightened she must have been? You'd be scared to death", even the experienced juvenile court judge is amazed at the brutality of the three perpetrators. Two of them are still minors. All three were born in Vienna, two of them have a Turkish passport. The second defendant is Austrian, has lived in the capital for 17 years, but still speaks very poor German. He mainly answers in monosyllables with a bored "yes".
The detention was a salutary shock for my client.
Strafverteidiger Roland Friis
Bild: Peter Tomschi
Police officer rammed and injured
"What would you have done with the money if you hadn't been caught by the police?" asks Zwangsleitner. "Bought drugs," is the answer. All three claim to have been addicted to drugs for several years. They had also taken "benzos" in tablet form on the evening of the crime. "Young people in Vienna are now massively involved in drug abuse. They take everything and everything mixed," said the lawyer for the first defendant. He also has to answer for resisting public authority and grievous bodily harm. When the police confronted the e-scooter gang, he raced towards a police officer on his scooter, ramming into him and injuring him.
"Being remanded in custody was a healing shock for my client," explains defense lawyer Roland Friis, who is representing the third accused 17-year-old, who is attending the trial in a black suit. He sentenced him to the lightest sentence of 17 months, partially suspended.
"Isn't that shabby?"
Ms. Rat doesn't buy his accomplices' remorse. "We thought it would work," the boys say, primarily annoyed that they were caught. "Isn't that shabby?" asks Zwangsleitner. The accused looks down. The 16-year-old at the time of the crime is sentenced to 18 months in prison, half a year of which is fixed. The alleged main offender has to serve two years in prison. Not legally binding.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.