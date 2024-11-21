#sorrynotsorry"
City of Vienna disrupts Zurich on X – the Swiss are furious
The city of Vienna has taken issue with Zurich on the X platform - the official account of the Danube metropolis posted a joke about the Swiss jewel. However, the Viennese banter did not go down so well with some Swiss people.
After a joke on X, the Swiss army knives are probably already being sharpened in our western neighbor: The magistrate's account posted a joke on X that was directed at Zurich. In the post, Vienna declared: "Zurich is twice the size of Vienna's central cemetery, but only half as funny."
You can see Vienna's post here:
Many Swiss people lost their laughter at this joke, as can be read in the comments. The city of Vienna went one better itself by commenting "#sorrynotsorry" underneath and also tagging the city being criticized.
"If we're bored, we'll buy Vienna"
The cheeky post raised a few eyebrows: one X user commented below: "At least we only have to go to the basement to laugh." Another commented smugly: "If the Viennese are bored, we'll buy Vienna." There are also critical comments here in Switzerland: "What's this about? Are you serious about this report? Apologies due! What a cheek! I'm Viennese and I'm convinced the people in Zurich don't find it funny either!" writes one woman on X.
Other Swiss people, on the other hand, think the joke was a good one. "The reactions confirm the 'thesis'. But we Zurich locals aren't all so jokey ...", clarifies one user. Another compatriot comments: "It's funny! Has something."
The city of Zurich was not provoked by the post - there was no reaction. However, the city's official account has not published anything on X for more than a year.
