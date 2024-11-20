Vorteilswelt
Back in the Hofburg

After surgery: Van der Bellen gives health update

Nachrichten
20.11.2024 17:36

After surviving an operation on a spinal disc at the beginning of November, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen resumed his official duties in the Hofburg on Wednesday. He also gave an update on his current state of health.

During his convalescence, Van der Bellen was represented by Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP).

Van der Bellen led the swearing-in ceremony at
The media highlight of the day for Van der Bellen on Wednesday morning was the swearing-in ceremony for Gunter Mayr as the new Finance Minister.

The pain is gone.

Bundespräsident Alexander Van der Bellen nach überstandener Bandscheiben-OP

Disc operation "successful"
 The head of state also took the occasion to thank Nehammer for representing him. "As you all know, I had to have an intervertebral disc operation." This was successful, the pain "is gone". The healing process is proceeding satisfactorily, said the head of state, who also thanked the doctors treating him and the entire hospital staff, as well as all the wishes for recovery.

Van der Bellen then turned his attention to Mayr's inauguration. "There are good European reasons for today's entrustment and swearing-in ceremony," said Van der Bellen, referring to the appointment of Magnus Brunner as EU Commissioner, whom he thanked for his service to the Republic.

After disc surgery: Federal President Van der Bellen returned to the Hofburg on Wednesday. (Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)
After disc surgery: Federal President Van der Bellen returned to the Hofburg on Wednesday.
The Federal Constitution rightly stipulates "that there must always be a federal government capable of acting", said the President at Mayr's inauguration. "You are taking office at a difficult time," he said, referring to the stuttering economic situation. "This naturally has consequences for the budget."

Van der Bellen also referred to other challenges such as the "volatile security architecture", the climate crisis and the election of the new US President Donald Trump, which will "change a lot", "but we don't know what yet".

Inauguration of Finance Minister Gunter Mayr (center) by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen (right) in the presence of Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer in the presidential chancellery in Vienna.
Van der Bellen on the "Zuckerl" coalition
Van der Bellen also mentioned the ongoing coalition talks between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS. "The exploratory phase is now turning into government negotiations." The time for this is "well invested" if it leads to a promising agreement, he said.

He asked Nehammer to take "a few more minutes" after Mayr's inauguration to report to him on the status of the coalition talks. Both then retired to the President's office for a brief conversation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
