Back in the Hofburg
After surgery: Van der Bellen gives health update
After surviving an operation on a spinal disc at the beginning of November, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen resumed his official duties in the Hofburg on Wednesday. He also gave an update on his current state of health.
During his convalescence, Van der Bellen was represented by Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP).
Van der Bellen led the swearing-in ceremony at
The media highlight of the day for Van der Bellen on Wednesday morning was the swearing-in ceremony for Gunter Mayr as the new Finance Minister.
The pain is gone.
Bundespräsident Alexander Van der Bellen nach überstandener Bandscheiben-OP
Disc operation "successful"
The head of state also took the occasion to thank Nehammer for representing him. "As you all know, I had to have an intervertebral disc operation." This was successful, the pain "is gone". The healing process is proceeding satisfactorily, said the head of state, who also thanked the doctors treating him and the entire hospital staff, as well as all the wishes for recovery.
Van der Bellen then turned his attention to Mayr's inauguration. "There are good European reasons for today's entrustment and swearing-in ceremony," said Van der Bellen, referring to the appointment of Magnus Brunner as EU Commissioner, whom he thanked for his service to the Republic.
The Federal Constitution rightly stipulates "that there must always be a federal government capable of acting", said the President at Mayr's inauguration. "You are taking office at a difficult time," he said, referring to the stuttering economic situation. "This naturally has consequences for the budget."
Van der Bellen also referred to other challenges such as the "volatile security architecture", the climate crisis and the election of the new US President Donald Trump, which will "change a lot", "but we don't know what yet".
Van der Bellen on the "Zuckerl" coalition
Van der Bellen also mentioned the ongoing coalition talks between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS. "The exploratory phase is now turning into government negotiations." The time for this is "well invested" if it leads to a promising agreement, he said.
He asked Nehammer to take "a few more minutes" after Mayr's inauguration to report to him on the status of the coalition talks. Both then retired to the President's office for a brief conversation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.