State parliament wants parking exemptions for all care workers

Regulation makes work enormously difficult

Susanne Duschl, home care nurse in Flachgau, describes her day-to-day work: "This makes the work of our teams very difficult." There are cases all the time: for example, a patient can no longer operate the barrier to the apartment's parking lot. The nursing staff have to stand in the blue zone and have already been warned. All parties agreed that there should be exceptions for all nursing staff in future. Dominic Maier (FPÖ) sees it as an attraction, Karl Zallinger (ÖVP) as a relief. The Greens and KPÖ also agreed.