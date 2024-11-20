Broad approval
State parliament wants parking exemptions for all care workers
On Wednesday, the Salzburg state parliament voted unanimously in favor of granting parking exemptions to all mobile care workers. The employment of family carers was rejected.
So much unity in the Salzburg state parliament is rare: At the request of the SPÖ, the unfair parking regulations for mobile care services were debated on Wednesday. As reported, only qualified staff are currently permitted by law to park their company car in no-parking zones. In addition, there is an unfair practice in the blue zone.
Regulation makes work enormously difficult
Susanne Duschl, home care nurse in Flachgau, describes her day-to-day work: "This makes the work of our teams very difficult." There are cases all the time: for example, a patient can no longer operate the barrier to the apartment's parking lot. The nursing staff have to stand in the blue zone and have already been warned. All parties agreed that there should be exceptions for all nursing staff in future. Dominic Maier (FPÖ) sees it as an attraction, Karl Zallinger (ÖVP) as a relief. The Greens and KPÖ also agreed.
"Burgenland model" rejected by the government
In contrast, the government rejected the idea of employing family caregivers according to the "Burgenland model". The provincial SPD had collected 4,000 signatures for this. The two governing parties, the ÖVP and FPÖ, rejected the employment of relatives in the state of Salzburg in the state parliament.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
