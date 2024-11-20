Baldwin wants to profit from killing my daughter

Three years after Hutchins' death during filming, the film is to celebrate its world premiere on Wednesday at the "Camerimage" film festival in Poland. An appearance by US director Joel Souza is planned. Actor Baldwin is not expected to attend. Festival director Kazimierz Suwala had initially told the "Hollywood Reporter" that Solovey, who lives in the Ukraine, would also attend the premiere if she was able to leave her country, which is at war, for it.