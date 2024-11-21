Prog band Opeth: back to the roots

Dealing with ancestors

"Every listener can identify with the subject matter because almost everyone has been confronted with the topic of death in the family. In addition, there is an evil side to almost every family that people don't like to remember. Maybe it wasn't 20, but 50 or 60 years ago for you, but there's a black sheep everywhere." Despite the distant concept, Åkerfeldt also dealt strongly with his own family as a result. "I'm lucky because most of my ancestors lived to a very old age and died of natural causes. We never fought over property or money, but I am aware of a certain coldness. When my grandfather died, my father and I sat by his deathbed. He always loved us, but he couldn't put it into words. On his deathbed, I told him that I loved him and he accepted it, but it would never cross his lips. The same with my father. Maybe that's why I'm so overly protective and shower my children with phrases like that."